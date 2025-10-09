Dolly Parton has broken her silence amid concerns from fans over her heath issues after her sister posted a message on social media urging fans to pray for the star.

Dolly, 79, has sparked concerns among her music fans after postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency until next autumn, citing unspecified “health challenges”. She had been due to perform Dolly: Live In Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December, but dates have since been moved to September 2026.

Further concern was sparked after Dolly’s sister, Freida Parton, took to social media to share a well-meaning message of support. In a post on Facebook she said: “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly.

“Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

While Freida later clarified that she “didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious”, her call to fans to keep Dolly in their prayers sparked major panic within her fansbase.

Now, Dolly herself has spoken out, posting a video to social media addressing the situation. In the video, the country music legend said: “I know lately, everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here.

“Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease. Those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers, because I’m a person of faith.

“I can always use the prayers for anything and everything, but I want you to know that I’m okay. I’ve got some problems, as I mentioned back when my husband Carl was very sick. That was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself.

“So I let a lot of things go that I should have taken care of. So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, ‘We need to take care of this, we need to take care of that’.”

She added: “Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, you know, where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there, but I wanted you to know that I’m not dying.”

She also poked fun at an AI-generated photograph which spread on social media and depicted fellow country singer Reba McEntire by her side on her “deathbed”. Dolly joked: “Oh, lordy. I mean, they had Reba at my deathbed, and we both looked like we need to be buried.

“But I thought, ‘Oh, my Lord’. But if, if I was really dying, I don’t think Reba would be the one at my death bed, she would come visit me earlier.

“But anyway, there are just a lot of rumours flying around, but I figured if you heard it from me, you’d know that I was OK. So anyhow, that’s what I wanted to say, and I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working. So I love you for caring and keep praying for me.”

Dolly previously cancelled an appearance at her theme park Dollywood on September 17 due to kidney stones. She will also not attend the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, where she is due to be honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, but her teams confirmed that Dolly had been forced to decline the invite months ago due to conflicting schedules.