Country music superstar Luke Combs is heading to the UK next year for two huge stadium shows - here’s how to get tickets.

The US singer-songwriter will be heading to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and London’s Wembley Stadium next summer as part of his ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ tour. He will also visit Sweden, France, The Netherlands, and Ireland as part of the European leg of the tour.

Luke Combs has become one of the biggest names in country music after bursting onto the scene in 2017 with his debut album This One’s For You. He went on to pick up multiple Grammy Award nominations, as well as being named Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Award consecutively in 2021 and 2022.

The UK leg of the tour will see Luke visit the country for two dates in 2026:

Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium - July 25

London, Wembley Stadium - August 1

Here’s how you can grab tickets for the shows.

Is there a presale for Luke Combs Edinburgh and London shows?

Yes, there is a presale for Luke Combs’ UK tour dates, however they are slightly different for each date.

For the Edinburg show, presale will open from 10am on Tuesday, October 14. The ‘Luke Combs Bootleggers’ presale is only available to fans who registered via lukecombs.com. Scotland Supporters Club Plus members will also be emailed presale information.

For the London show, there will be a Spotify presale from 10am on Thursday, October 16. This will run until 9am on Friday, October 17, or while ticket stocks last.

A promoter presale via AEG will also take place for both shows. This will take place at 10am on Wednesday, October 15 and fans can register for access right now at aegpresents.co.uk.

When is Luke Combs UK tour general sale?

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster and See Tickets from 10am on Friday, October 17.

Demand is expected to be high, so fans may face online queues to access tickets. Ticketmaster has issued advice to music fans, saying: “During high-demand sales, tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and aren’t guaranteed. We recommend joining the waiting room 15 minutes prior to the event going on sale.”

Those searching for tickets are advised to make sure they are logged into their Ticketmaster account and stay on the page for the duration of the queue as it will automatically refresh. You should not manually refresh the page as you may lose your place in the queue.