The countdown is on for when Take That tickets go on sale for next summer’s tour.

This month the band - behind hits such as Pray, Never Forget and Rule the World - announced 11 shows as part of The Circus Live - a tour which first hit the road in 2009. Yesterday an extra show was announced for the rebooted 2026 version, which will now stop for two dates at Glasgow’s Hampden Park, with the second now on June 13, the day after the already-scheduled show.

In 2009 The Circus was the fastest-selling tour in history, with more than 600,000 tickets sold in five hours, and by the end more than a million people went to the shows across the UK and Ireland.

From left, Howard Donald, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Jason Orange of Take That onstage for The Circus tour date at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2009 | Getty Images

The band have already said that they will perform the same set list as the 2009 gigs.

Tickets go on sale on Friday morning at 9.30am from www.ticketmaster.co.uk , www.gigsandtours.com and www.takethat.com

Full list of Take That’s Circus Live 2026 tour dates

Friday, May 29 - Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Friday, June 5 - Coventry Building Society Arena

Saturday, June 6 - Coventry Building Society Arena

Tuesday, June 9 - Sunderland Stadium of Light

Friday, June 12 - Glasgow Hampden Park

Saturday, June 13 - Glasgow Hampden Park

Tuesday, June 16 - Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday, June 19 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday, June 20 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday, June 26 - London Stadium

Saturday, June 27 - London Stadium

Saturday, July 4 - Dublin Aviva Stadium

Take That tour’s London Stadium seating plan

This is Ticketmaster's London Stadium seating plan for the Take That Circus Live tour dates | Ticketmaster

This is Ticketmaster's London Stadium seating plan for the Take That Circus Live tour dates, which shows a stage with a long “pier” coming out into the standing section of the crowd.

The Circus support acts

The Script, who supported Take That on the original Circus Live Tour in 2009, will return to all UK shows in 2026, alongside Belinda Carlisle, who will also perform at all UK shows.

The Script have had six UK number one albums and have sold out shows all across the world. Their songs have been streamed more than 10bn times. Belinda Carlisle, who started as part of pioneering girl group The Go-Gos, has been in the music business for nearly four decades.

How many members are in Take That now?

A promo picture for Take That’s The Circus Live 2026 - from left Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen | Jason Hetherington

Take That are now a three-piece - made up of original members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald. Fellow founding member Robbie Williams left - to the heartbreak of much of the country - in 1995 but soon established himself as a megastar solo artist.

Jason Orange was still in the band for the 2009 Circus tour but left in September 2014, saying that he wanted to retire from the entertainment industry.