MGK will play a hometown show at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Machine Gun Kelly is playing a huge show in Cleveland tonight.

The singer/ rapper will be performing at the FirstEnergy Stadium in the coming hours.

MGK, real-name Colson Baker, is from Cleveland originally.

He has been engaged to actress Megan Fox since January 2022.

Here is all you need to know about the concert:

When and where is MGK playing in Cleveland?

He is performing a show at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland today (13 August).

The full address is: 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH 44114, United States

FirstEnergy Stadium is the home field of the Cleveland Browns.

What time does the concert start?

The gates will open at the FirstEnergy Stadium at 3pm local time.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 5pm.

A number of support acts are also scheduled to play before MGK takes to the stage.

The After Party will begin at 9.30pm.

Who are the support acts for Cleveland concert?

MGK will be supported by the following acts tonight:

44Phantom

Willow

Travis Barker

Avril Lavigne

Trippie Reid

Can you get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the concert at the FirstEnergy Stadium via Ticketmaster.

They start at $25.50 each for standard tickets.

The Machine Gun Kelly Official Homecoming After Party is sold out.

What songs could Machine Gun Kelly play?

The last concert MGK played on his Mainstream Sellout tour was on Thursday (11 August).

He played the following songs according to Setlist.fm: