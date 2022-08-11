Bad Bunny has begun his first ever stadium tour.
The superstar, who was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2020 and 2021, will be playing shows across North, Central and South America in 2022.
Bad Bunny, who’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, began the World’s Hottest Hours in his native Puerto Rico and is now playing venues across the United States.
Here’s all you need to know:
When and where is the next Bad Bunny Concert?
Bad Bunny will play two shows at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
The shows are scheduled for Friday 12 August and Saturday 13 August.
The full address of the stadium is: 347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056, United States.
The event is scheduled to begin at 7pm.
¿Dónde es el concierto de Bad Bunny?
Bad Bunny tiene dos conciertos en el Hard Rock Stadium de Miami.
Los conciertos son el viernes 12 de Agosto y el sábado 13 de agosto.
La dirección del estadio es 347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056, United States.
Entradas para el concierto - Ticketmaster.
Can you get tickets for the Bad Bunny concert?
Ticketmaster has very limited tickets left for the concert on Friday at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Standard tickets cost $246.50 each - while resale tickets start at $295 each.
What is the setlist for the World’s Hottest Tour?
For the show at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 5 August, Bad Bunny played the following songs - according to Setlist.fm
- Moscow Mule
- Me porto bonito
- Un ratit
- Efecto
- Party
- Tarot
- La corriente
- Neverita
- Ni bien ni mal
- 200 MPH
- La romana
- Estamos bien
- Te boté(Remix)
- I Like It (Cardi B cover)
- Si veo a tu mamá
- La difícil
- Bichiyal
- La santa
- Vete
- Yo perreo sola
- Safaera
- Tití me preguntó
- DÁKITI (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez cover)
- Yo no soy celoso
- Aguacero
- AM Remix(Nio García cover)
- Yonaguni
- Callaíta
- Dos mil 16
- Diles
- No te hagas
- Vuelve(Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny cover)
- Me mata
- Tú no metes cabra
- ChambeaP
- Soy peor
- Un verano sin ti
- Un coco
- La canción(J Balvin & Bad Bunny cover)
- Andrea
- Me fui de vacaciones
- Otro atardecer
- Ojitos lindos
- El apagón
- Después de la playa
How can you find out Bad Bunny’s lyrics?
Genius have the lyrics for all of Bad Bunny’s songs - as well as annotations explaining certain sections and lines.
Is there a support act?
Alessio will be the support act for the concert in Miami on 12 and 13 August.
What are the dates of the tour? (¿Dónde es los conciertos de Bad Bunny?)
The full list of tour dates for the World’s Hottest Tour have been released.
They have been split in two legs:
United States/ Estados Unidos
- 5 August - Camping World Stadium, Orlando
- 8 August - Truist Park, Atlanta
- 12 August - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
- 13 August - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
- 18 August - Fenway Park, Boston
- 20 August - Soldier Field, Chicago
- 23 August - Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
- 27 August - Yankee Stadium, New York City
- 28 August - Yankee Stadium, New York City
- 1 September - Minute Maid Park, Houston
- 2 September - Minute Maid Park, Houston
- 7 September - Alamodome, San Antonio
- 9 September - AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- 14 September - RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland
- 17 September - Petco Park, San Diego
- 18 September - Petco Park, San Diego
- 23 September - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
- 24 September - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
- 28 September - Chase Field, Phoenix
- 30 September - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles)
- 1 October - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles)
Latin America/ America Latina
- 21 October - Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- 22 October - Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- 28 October - Estadio Nacional de Chile, Santiago, Chile
- 29 October - Estadio Nacional de Chile, Santiago, Chile
- 4 November - Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 5 November - Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 11 November - Estadio General Pablo Rojas, Asunción, Paraguay
- 13 November - Estadio Nacional del Perú, Lima, Peru
- 14 November - Estadio Nacional del Perú, Lima, Peru
- 16 November - Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa, Quito, Ecuador
- 18 November - Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellín, Colombia
- 19 November - Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellín, Colombia
- 20 November - Estadio El Campín, Bogotá, Colombia
- 22 November - Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama
- 24 November - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica
- 26 November - Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador
- 29 November - Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
- 1 December - Explanada Cardales de Cayalá, Guatemala City, Guatemala
- 3 December - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico
- 4 December - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico
- 9 December - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico
- 10 December - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico
What is Bad Bunny’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bad Bunny is worth $18 million.