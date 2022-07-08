Muse, Incubus, Alt-J, The War on Drugs and Phoebe Bridgers are due at Mad Cool today.

Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival is in full swing and promises another night of big tunes.

Kicking off on Wednesday (6 July) it will run until Sunday (10 July).

It takes place at an open air space in Valdebebas, Madrid, having moved from Caja Mágica in 2018.

Due to the warm weather in the Spanish capital in the summer, the music will start in the evening and will run until the early hours of the next morning.

Here is all you need to know about Mad Cool Festival 2022:

Who are the Headliners?

There will be many bands and artisits ranging from pop music to indie and rock throughout the weekend.

Metallica, Placebo and Twenty One Pilots headlined on 6 July.

Imagine Dragons, The Killers and Stormzy were the headline acts on 7 July

Muse, Incubus and Alt-J will be the headliners today (8 July).

British singer and musician Matt Bellamy of rock band Muse performs. Picture: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen / AFP/ Getty Images

The headliners on Saturday (9 July) will be Kings of Leon, Florence and the Machine and Pixies.

Jack White, Nathy Peluso and Natos Y Waor are headlining on Sunday (10 July).

What are the stage times on Friday?

The acts are getting ready to perform in the coming hours at Mad Cool Festival.

Here are the stage times on 8 July (all times in local time CEST)

Mad Cool - Main Stage 1

7.15pm - IAMDBB

9.25pm - The War on Drugs

12.15am - Muse

Madrid is Life - Main Stage 2

6.20pm - CL

8.20pm - Haim

10.40pm - Incubus

1.50am - Alt-J

Region of Madrid - Stage 3

7.45pm - Jamie Cullen

9.15pm - Phoebe Bridgers

10.50pm - MØ

12.25am - Parcels

2am - Zeal & Andor

The Loop powered by Iberdrola - Stage 4

6.35pm - Hayden James

7.40pm - Sherelle

9.10pm - Folamour

10.45pm - Stephen Bodzin Live

12.05am - Nina Kravitz

1.45am - Paula Temple

Vibra Mahou - Stage 5

6.20pm - Los Invaders

8pm - Scarypoolparty

9.40pm - Aviva

11.20pm - Higher Power

1.05am - Rocio Saiz

Amazon Music - Stage 6

7.10pm - Only The Poets

8.50pm - Goodbye June

10.30pm - Jardin De La Croix

12.10am - Ardiana Proenza

2am - Gurriers

Seven - Stage 7

6.45pm - Unclose

8pm - Spielbergs

9.10pm - Jimena Amarillo

11.45pm - Amor Liquido

12.35am - Laura Put DJ

How late does the festival end?

It will last until 4am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Do you need a wristband to enter Mad Cool Festival?

The wristband is the only way you can have access to the festival as well as the festival’s only payment method. It will serve as your Mad Cooler “ID”.

You should have recieved your wristband between April and June.

If you don’t receive your wristband at home, you can go to the wristband point at the entrance of the festival’s site and get your wristband there. You will need to show your ticket. You can download it in Mad Cool Area.

How to get to Mad Cool Festival?

The festival is in Valdebebas - an open-air space in Madrid.

On the Mad Cool website it provides the following guides for getting to the festival:

METRO : line 8 It covers the route between Nuevos Ministerios – Airport T4 and you’ll need to hop off at Feria de Madrid, the closest station to Mad Cool, just a 15 minutes’ walk to the venue. There will be a special extra service until the festival finishes every day (Wednesday and Friday until 2AM and Thursday, Friday and Saturday until 4AM), but keep in mind that that service will only take you to Nuevos Ministerios. There will be no stops.

: It covers the route between Nuevos Ministerios – Airport T4 and you’ll need to hop off at Feria de Madrid, the closest station to Mad Cool, just a 15 minutes’ walk to the venue. There will be a special extra service until the festival finishes every day (Wednesday and Friday until 2AM and Thursday, Friday and Saturday until 4AM), but keep in mind that that service will only take you to Nuevos Ministerios. There will be no stops. RENFE - CERCANÍAS : you’ll be able to choose between lines C-1 and C-10 from Chamartín or Airport T4. They are your allies for the week, and you can get off at Valdebebas station, right next to the venue. The schedules will be the regular ones, with service until midnight in line C-1.

: you’ll be able to choose between and from Chamartín or Airport T4. They are your allies for the week, and you can get off at Valdebebas station, right next to the venue. The schedules will be the regular ones, with service until midnight in line C-1. BUS : if you rather go by bus, you have options:

: if you rather go by bus, you have options: Line 171: Mar de Cristal– Valdebebas (Avenida de las Fuerzas Armadas is your stop). The bus will be working until 23:30.

Line 174: Plaza de Castilla– Valdebebas (Avenida de las Fuerzas Armadas stop) until 23:10.

Plaza de Castilla– Valdebebas (Avenida de las Fuerzas Armadas stop) until 23:10. Line N2: Cibeles– Valdebebas (Avenida de las Fuerzas Armadas stop), will be on route Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 00:00 until 5:10, and on Saturday until 7AM.

Shuttles: On top of everything above, there will be a shuttle service between the festival and Plaza de Castilla. It will work from Wednesday to Saturday. On Wednesday from 23:30 to 01:00. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 00:00 to 04:00.

On top of everything above, there will be a shuttle service between the festival and Plaza de Castilla. It will work from Wednesday to Saturday. On Wednesday from 23:30 to 01:00. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 00:00 to 04:00. Uber and taxis: You will be able to order Uber and taxis to collect you as well.

Is there food at Mad Cool?

If you get hungry between listening to favourite acts there are plenty of options to satisfy you.

There is a food court located between Stage 7 Seven and Stage 2 Madrid is Life.

Mad Cool says there will be a range of different choices of food inspired in Asia, Latin America, Italy, Spain.