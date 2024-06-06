Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horace Andy and Elizabeth Fraser were among the guests as Massive Attack made their long-awaited live return in Sweden overnight - what did they play?

Considered one of the forefathers of the trip-hop movement, alongside the likes of Portishead and many more Bristol-based artists, Massive Attack made their celebrated live return in Gothenburg, Sweden overnight - ahead of their performances across Europe throughout the remainder of 2024.

The trip-hop duo, who may or may not count Banksy among their ranks, took to the stage at the Gothenburg Film Studios, taking the time to not only traverse their immense back-catalogue including hits from “Protection” and “Mezzanine,” but incorporating some covers along the way.

Massive Attack also paid homage to Ultravox, performing a cover of “ROckwrok” and the late electronic producer Avicii, covering his hit “Levels” before finishing the evening off with “Group Four” - once again from their 1998 album, “Mezzanine.”

What did Massive Attack perform?

British Trip-Hop band "Massive Attack" performs on the main stage at the Big Chill festival near Ledbury in Herefordshire on August 6, 2010. The group made their live return in Sweden overnight, accompanied by Elizabeth Fraser of Cocteau Twin's fame (Credit: Getty)

Setlist.FM has reported that Massive Attack and guests performed the following set.

Risingson Girl I Love You (with Horace Andy) Black Milk (with Elizabeth Fraser) Hymn of the Big Wheel (with Horace Andy) Take It There Future Proof Song to the Siren (Tim Buckley cover) (with Elizabeth Fraser) Inertia Creeps ROckwrok (Ultravox cover) Angel (with Horace Andy) Safe From Harm (with Deborah Miller) Unfinished Sympathy (with Deborah Miller) Karmacoma Teardrop (with Elizabeth Fraser) (Intro) Levels (Avicii cover) Group Four (with Elizabeth Fraser)

What have reviews been for Massive Attack’s long-awaited live return?

Mixed; but for good reason. One reviewer after the show wrote “It was too impersonal. They didn’t talk to the audience, there seemed to be little communication between the people on stage and the people off it. The light show behind them was effective but I couldn’t help feeling that they’d decided to let the visuals speak for them.”

But that has been offset by waves of fans on social media who have been nothing but complimentary after the long-awaited live performance, with many looking forward to the group’s (current) one-off performance later this year.

Are Massive Attack touring the United Kingdom anytime soon?