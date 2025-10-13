Matt Tolfrey - DJ and producer behind Leftroom Records - has died

DJ and producer who “played a major role” in the dance music scene - Matt Tolfrey - has died.

Matt Tolfrey - the DJ/producer behind Leftroom Records - has died. The news was confirmed by fellow DJ and producer Damian Lazarus in a social media post.

Lazarus said: "Matt Tolfrey played a major role in our music scene and will be very sorely missed. Matt believed in community and bringing people together on and off the dancefloor, and his record label, Leftroom Records, has played an important role in bringing like-minded music makers together."

No cause of death has been confirmed for the UK-born star, who was raised in Bahrain before returning to the Midlands aged 16.

His first DJ gig was at a bar in Worcester, before he secured a place to study at Nottingham Trent University, where he became a staple of the music scene, presenting the Junk Funk show on the city's Fly FM, and gaining DJ residencies at The Bomb and Stealth clubs.

It was Lazarus who released his first track - on his Crosstown Rebels label - before he started Leftroom, a nod to the intended experimental house and techno he wished to release.

Matt Tolfrey - DJ/producer behind Leftroom Records | Damian Lazarus / Instagram

Success followed, as did a night at the T Bar, in Shoreditch - a key venue in the minimal techno explosion noughties - named Don't Be Leftout.

As his name grew in the scene, Tolfrey worked with the likes of D Ramirez, Lee Curtiss, Kate Simko and Geddes, and in 2012 collaborated with house legend Marshall Jefferson on The Truth, which featured on his debut album, Word Of Mouth.

Ten Years Of Leftroom followed in 2015, as did international acclaim, with sets in Berlin, at Burning Man, Space Miami and Ibiza, with releases on labels such as Elrow Music, Kaluki, Hot Creations, and Nite Grooves.

In recent years, Tolfrey ran the One 800 management company, representing artists such as Archie Hamilton, Jansons, Guti, Jordan Peake, Jesse Calosso and Fleur Shore.

He leaves behind his ex-partner Hayley and two daughters, Aria and Beau.