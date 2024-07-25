Mercury Prize 2024: Charli xcx and The Last Dinner Party among nominees for prestigious award
The prestigious prize announced the 12 albums that made the shortlist on Thursday afternoon (July 25). The nominees are:
- Barry Can’t Swim - Elsewhwere When Will We Land?
- BERWYN - Who Am I
- Beth Gibbons - Outgrown
- Cat Burns - Early Twenties
- Charli xcx - Brat
- CMAT - Crazymad, For Me
- Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows
- corto.alto - Bad With Names
- English Teacher
- Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose
- Nia Archives - Silence is Loud
- The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy
Charli xcx started a cultural phenomenon this summer with her sixth studio album ‘Brat’, with fans rushing to social media to declare it a ‘brat summer’. Even US Presidential candidate VP Kamala Harris got on the brat bandwagon after Charli xcx, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “kamala IS brat”.
Indie rock band The Last Dinner Party, made up of members Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, topped the charts in February with their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’. The band, who won the BBC Sound of 2024, have gone from strength-to-strength, performing at festivals such as Glastonbury and TRNSMT this summer.
In reaction their their nomination, The Last Dinner Party said on Instagram: “Shortlisted for a Mercury Prize?! Thank you!!! It is such an honour and we couldn’t be happier.”
Judges for this year’s prize include Jamie Cullum and Mistajam. The ceremony will be held and the winner revealed in September.
