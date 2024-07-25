Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The nominees for the 2024 Mercury Prize Album of the Year have been announced, with names such as Charli xcx and The Last Dinner Party on the list.

The prestigious prize announced the 12 albums that made the shortlist on Thursday afternoon (July 25). The nominees are:

Barry Can’t Swim - Elsewhwere When Will We Land?

BERWYN - Who Am I

Beth Gibbons - Outgrown

Cat Burns - Early Twenties

Charli xcx - Brat

CMAT - Crazymad, For Me

Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows

corto.alto - Bad With Names

English Teacher

Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

Nia Archives - Silence is Loud

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy

Charli xcx started a cultural phenomenon this summer with her sixth studio album ‘Brat’, with fans rushing to social media to declare it a ‘brat summer’. Even US Presidential candidate VP Kamala Harris got on the brat bandwagon after Charli xcx, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “kamala IS brat”.

Indie rock band The Last Dinner Party, made up of members Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, topped the charts in February with their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’. The band, who won the BBC Sound of 2024, have gone from strength-to-strength, performing at festivals such as Glastonbury and TRNSMT this summer.

In reaction their their nomination, The Last Dinner Party said on Instagram: “Shortlisted for a Mercury Prize?! Thank you!!! It is such an honour and we couldn’t be happier.”