Mogwai: post-rock icons’ documentary set for selected UK screenings accompanied by Q&A sessions
After a celebrated premiere at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival, “If The Stars Had Sound,” the documentary by Antony Crook about highly influential Scottish post-rock group Mogwai, has earned three exclusive screenings in the UK in June 2024.
What’s more, all three screenings will see director Antony Crook on hand to either undertake a post-film Q&A with audience members or in the case of one of the two screenings in Glasgow, introduce the film itself.
However, its big UK premiere, set to take place at Sheffield Doc Fest this month, will also see Mogwai lead guitarist Stuart Braithwaite to also take part in a rare Q&A with the artists themselves.
“Mogwai: If The Stars Had Sound” follows the post-rock pioneers’ very beginnings,25 years and 10 albums as of the recording of the documentary, to the band writing and rehearsing their tenth studio album in their hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 - a record made during the lockdown.
Nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Raindance Film Festival already, the documentary was filmed and directed by Antony Crook and produced by Kyrie MacTavish (“Super Special,” “Anna and the Apocalypse”), with funding from The National Lottery through Screen Scotland.
Where is “Mogwai: If The Stars Had Sound” screening with Q&A sessions?
The documentary makes its premiere at the Sheffield Doc Fest on June 16 2024, with a Q&A from both the director and lead guitarist Stuart Braithwaite, with a similar screening/Q&A taking place at the Raindance Film Festival on June 21 2024 - but this time only with director Antony Crook.
A Scottish premiere, including Q&A, takes place on June 28 2024, while the screening with an introduction from director Antony Crook is scheduled to take place at the Glasgow Film Theatre on June 30 2024.
Where can I get tickets to see “Mogwai: If The Stars Had Sound” and the Q&A sessions?
Tickets to see “Mogwai: If The Stars Had Sound” can be purchased online through the following outlets.
- June 16 2024: Sheffield Doc Fest 2024
- June 21 2024: Raindance Film Festival 2024
- June 28 2024: “Mogwai: If The Stars Had Sound” Scottish premiere with Q&A
- June 30 2024: “Mogwai: If The Stars Had Sound” with introduction
