Speculation mounts online as to the cause of MohBad’s death as no announcement of how he died has been made yet.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Afrobeat rapper MohBad, known by his birth name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, has sadly passed away at the tender age of 27, as confirmed by a statement released by his family. The exact cause of his demise has not been disclosed to the public, leading to various speculations circulating online, from a possible infection to other unverified reasons.

In an official statement shared on the artist's Instagram page, it was announced that MohBad had died on Tuesday, September 12 and emphasized that the artist had found tranquillity, and the family earnestly requested privacy during this challenging period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement conveyed the following: "With profound sorrow, we announce the departure of Promise Oladimeji Aloba, PK/A MohBad (Imole), on September 12, 2023.

"MohBad's radiance shone until the very end, and as we grieve the loss of the brilliance he embodied, the family extends its gratitude for your love and support while respectfully urging you to grant them the space they need during this trying time. Imole has found his peace."

MohBad is survived by his wife Wunmi and his son.

Who was MohBad?

Born on June 8, 1996, in Lagos, Nigeria, MohBad made a significant impact on the Nigerian music scene during his relatively brief career. His musical journey began in 2019 when he entered the music industry. He gained recognition for his unique blend of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afropop, and hip-hop, which resonated with a wide audience. His distinctive style quickly caught the attention of music enthusiasts in Nigeria and beyond.

Throughout his career, MohBad released several hit singles that showcased his talent and creativity. Some of his most notable songs include "Ponmo," "Feel Good," "KPK (Ko Por Ke)," and "Weekend." His collaboration with producer Rexxie on "KPK (Ko Por Ke)" received widespread acclaim and earned him three nominations at The Headies Awards in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MohBad's rise to prominence was marked by the release of his debut album, "Light," in the fourth quarter of 2020. This album featured a viral hit song, "Ponmo," which featured Naira Marley and Lil Kesh. His musical prowess was recognized by industry peers and fans alike, earning him five nominations at The Beatz Awards in 2021.

His career was not without its challenges and controversies. In February 2022, he faced legal issues when he, along with fellow musicians Zinoleesky and others, was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for the possession of illegal substances, including MDMA and cannabis. The arrest and subsequent mistreatment sparked a significant outcry on social media.