Rumours are that Selen Gomez may have a larger net worth than Taylor Swift, by the end of the 2023/2024 fiscal year at least.

There are still plenty of hangovers this morning after the conclusion of the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 last night, with Taylor Swift making history and nearing the 30-award mark set by Beyonce to become the most successful MTV VMA winner in history. But is she the richest winner from last night’s ceremony?

We ask because there have been rumours over the last month that Selena Gomez might be worth more than Taylor Swift, given the success of Disney+’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ and a revival in her singing career. Some speculation has mounted that the combined income of Gomez could see her have a net worth of $800m USD.

However, that is mere speculation until Forbes or Bloomberg make an announcement, and if those figures are correct, they will no doubt make it sooner than later if it eclipses the net worth of Swift, an entertainer who is already a first-ballot inductee into whatever music hall of fame will take her.

It is also interesting (for us anyway) to take a look at the net worths of some of those K-Pop winners last night, and how they place compared to US acts such as Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey. Have their successes in South Korea translated into a larger net worth of some long-time musicians who have appeared at a number of MTV VMAs previously?

NationalWorld has taken to three sources: Forbes, Bloomberg and Celebrity Net Worth, three of the more reputable sources online, to see who from last night's winners are the richest in terms of their net worth - and K-Pop netizens, we’re impressed by the estimated where the two debut winners last night place

Who are the richest winners at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023?

Absolutely no surprise who tops the list, with Taylor Swift having an estimated net worth of $740 million USD, which will no doubt rise once final box office figures for her ‘Era’s’ tour and subsequent tour film are revealed. She places $440m USD higher than Shakira, who is second on our list, and finally, Nicki Minaj rounds out the net worth league table in third.

Interestingly, note that BLACKPINK and BTS member Jungkook have a higher net worth value than Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey, while Brazilian singer Anitta looks to be the next breakout Latin crossover star, with a net worth of $40m.

Taylor Swift - $740 million Shakira - $300 million Nicki Minaj - $150 million Selena Gomez - $95 million (rumoured) BLACKPINK (group) - $62 million Måneskin (band) - $61.6 million (combined) Anitta - $40 million Jungkook (BTS member) - $40 million Karol G - $25 million Stray Kids (group) - $30 million (combined) Lana Del Rey - $30 million Doja Cat - $12 million TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) - $10 million (combined) SZA - $6 million Dove Cameron - $8 million Olivia Rodrigo - $8 million Rema - $1 million Ice Spice - $2 million