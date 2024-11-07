The MTV European Music Awards are set to take place in the UK for the first time since 2027.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest global celebration of music is set to take place in Manchester on Sunday (November 10). The star studded event will be at the new Co-op Live with Rita Ora returning to host the awards for the third time.

The MTV European Music Awards are an annual awards ceremony that recognises and celebrates music and pop culture. The show features performances from top artists, and an award for best song. Stars including Shawn Mendes, Pet Shop Boys, Benson Boone, RAYE, Teddy Swims, and The Warning are set to perform this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Busta Rhymes is set to receive the 2024 EMA Global Icon Award. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Raye and Sabrina Carpenter will fight it out for the Best Artist Award. Fans can vote via the MTV EMA Instagram stories.

The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) were cancelled due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and other world event such as France's terrorism high alert, and airport security threats. The award ceremony was last held in the UK in 2017 in London at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Tickets for the event are still available to buy from the Co-op live website. The MTV EMA 2024 will be available to watch on MTV on Sunday (November 10) from 8pm to 11pm.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now