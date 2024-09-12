MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift makes history as she thanks Travis Kelce - full list of winners
The ‘Cruel Summer’ singer took hold seven of the famous spacemen, bringing her career total to 30. She now matches Beyonce’s record haul, who has won 30 overall as part of Destiny’s Child and in her solo career - however Swift now holds the record for the most solo artist wins.
On the night, which was hosted at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, Swift picked up awards for Video Of The Year for Fortnight featuring Post Malone, as well as picking up gongs for Artist Of The Year, Best Collaboration, and Song Of The Summer. In her acceptance speech for Video Of The Year, she took the opportunity to give a shout out to her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who was by her side on set of the Post Malone collaboration.
She said:” When I would finish a take I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend Travis… everything this man touches turns into happiness and fun and magic.”
Other successes on the night came for Sabrina Carpenter, who picked up Song Of The Year for her huge summer hit Espresso, as well as Chappell Roan, who was named Best New Artist.
Kate Perry was award with the lifetime achievement Video Vanguard Award and put on a 10-minute performance of her greatest hits to celebrate. She said: “There are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist. There are no decade-long accidents.”
The full list of winners on the night are:
- Artist of the Year - Taylor Swift
- Song of the Year - Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Espresso’
- Best New Artist - Chappell Roan
- Best Collaboration - Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, ‘Fortnight’
- Best Pop - Taylor Swift
- Best Hip-Hop - Eminem, ‘Houdini’
- Best R&B - SZA, ‘Snooze’
- Best Alternative - Benson Boone, ‘Beautiful Things’
- Best Rock - Lenny Kraviz, ‘Human’
- Best Latin - Anitta, ‘Mil Veces’
- Best Afrobeats - Tyla, ‘Water’
- Best K-Pop - LISA, ‘Rockstar’
- Video For Good - Billie Eilish, ‘What Was I Made For?’
- Best Direction - Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, ‘Fortnight’
- Best Cinematography - Ariana Grande, ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)’
- Best Editing - Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, ‘Fortnight’
- Best Choreography - Dua Lipa, ‘Houdini’
- Best Visual Effects - Eminem, ‘Houdini’
- Best Art Direction - Megan Thee Stallion, ‘BOA’
- Best Trending Video - Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba, ‘Mamushi’
- Best Group - Seventeen
