Dolly Parton, Jack Harlow and Steve Aoki have been announced as halftime performers by NFL

Dolly Parton, Jack Harlow and Steve Aoki will perform at halftime during the NFL's Thanksgiving games. The A-list artists will sprinkle a dusting of stardust on the traditional holiday events.

Fans will be tucking into a feast of football action in between plates of turkey on Thursday, November 23. But to top it all off, you can look forward to performances from world class stars.

The NFL is no stranger to musical shows with the Super Bowl halftime performance being one of the can't miss events of the year. Usher has been confirmed as the act for the 2024 edition, but a lid is being kept on the details beyond that.

Speaking about the Thanksgiving performances, Seth Dudowsky, NFL head of music, said: "As fans come together for Thanksgiving, we're excited to work with our clubs and broadcast partners to bring some of the biggest names in music to NFL stages throughout the day.

"Our Thanksgiving games are among the biggest platforms in all of broadcast television, and these halftime performances continue to grow as premiere showcases for artists from across the musical spectrum. We look forward to bringing fans special moments throughout the day, as they celebrate family, football and great music together."

But how can you watch the halftime shows and which games will the acts perform at? Here's all you need to know:

Who is performing at NFL Thanksgiving games?

The NFL has announced that Jack Harlow, Dolly Parton and Steve Aoiki will all perform at games on Thanksgiving 2023.

Which games are they performing at?

Jack Harlow will play halftime at Detroit Lions, as the Lions host Green Bay Packers in the early game. Dolly Parton is scheduled to perform at AT&T Stadium as Dallas Cowboys host Washington Commanders.

Steve Aoiki will round out the musical performances when he takes to the stage at Lumen Field as Seattle Seahawks host San Francisco 49ers. The timings for the three performances are dependent on how long each of the first halves take to complete.

How to watch halftime shows?

All of the fans who are in the stands for the Thanksgiving games will be able to watch the halftime performances. But for those fans at home, the broadcast of the games will also show the shows from Jack Harlow, Dolly Parton and Steve Aoiki.

In the UK, Sky Sports will be showing all three games live - starting with Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions at 5.30pm GMT. Washington at Dallas is due to start at 9.30pm GMT and 49ers at Seahawks at 1.20am on Friday, November 24.

For fans in the U.S., the timings and broadcasters are as follows:

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

The game will be broadcast by Fox and starts at 12.30pm E.T.

CBS will broadcast the game in Texas. It is due to kick-off at 4.30pm E.T.