Everything you need to know about the NFL’s Super Bowl 58 - from potential teams to tickets

The huge sporting event - which also saw a momentous halftime performance from Rihanna in which she debuted a baby bump and played a career-spanning greatest hits set - puts a full-stop on the 2022/23 NFL season. But American Football fans are already looking ahead to what 2023’s run of games may bring, and which teams could go on to Super Bowl LVIII in early 2024.

So where exactly will the big game be played? When is it scheduled to take place, and how will you be able to watch it in the UK? It might be a calendar year away at the time of writing, but here is everything we know about Super Bowl 58 so far.

Where will the 2024 Super Bowl be held?

The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, and will be the first Super Bowl to be held in Nevada and the Las Vegas Valley area. The stadium currently serves as the home stadium for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, and can hold up to 71,835 fans for American Football games.

The relatively new stadium only opened in July 2020, at a cost of $1.9 billion (£1.5 billion), making it the second-most expensive stadium in the world being only the SoFi Stadium - the current home of Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers - at $5.5 billion (£4.6 billion).

A view inside the Allegiant Stadium during a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders in September 2021 (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Another US-sized claim to flame is that the north endzone area of the stadium contains a large torch that houses a flame in honour of Al Davis, the late long-time owner of the Raiders, which at 26 metres tall is currently the largest 3D printed object in the world...

In its two-year history, the stadium has also hosted concerts and performances by music stars such as Guns N’ Roses, Rolling Stones, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Elton John, and in 2021 hosted its first pro-wrestling event when WWE Summerslam rolled into town, with John Cena taking on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event match.

When will Super Bowl 2024 be held?

The next Super Bowl is scheduled to be played on Sunday 11 February 2024.

Which teams is favourite to win Super Bowl 2024?

Though the next Super Bowl game is a full calendar year away at the time of writing, and the 2023 NFL is months away from starting (and there’s still the small matter of the Draft to get through first), oddsmakers are already weighing in on who they think could take to the field come February 2024.

According to OddsChecker , bookmakers’ currently favour the Kansas City Chiefs (6/1) to win it all over again. The team secured their second Super Bowl victory in three seasons in Arizona, so many think an impressive third in four seasons could be on the cards.

The Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at the Allegiant Stadium in January 2022 - but will either team make it to the Super Bowl held there? (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As for who they might be up against in the Super Bowl game, bookies currently think the Buffalo Bills (13/2) will likely put up the staunchest competition, The team, led by quarterback Josh Allen, were favourites to reach the Super Bowl ahead of the 2022 season, and are again strongly tipped as we head towards the next run of games.

The San Francisco 49ers (8/1) could very well have found themselves in the Super Bowl this season if it weren’t for their top three quarterbacks all going down with injuries, and so, assuming everyone is back fit and healthy for the 2023 season, the west coast team are also highly tipped to be Super Bowl contenders.

Other teams that could be vying for Super Bowl LVIII glory:

Cincinnati Bengals (9/1)

Philadelphia Eagles (9/1)

Dallas Cowboys (16/1)

Los Angeles Chargers (25/1)

Baltimore Ravens (35/1)

Who’s performing in the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?

At the time of writing, it’s not yet been announced who will be taking to the field for the Super Bowl’s grandiose halftime show in 2024.

Rihanna - who stole the show with her performance this year - revealed her involvement in September 2022, about five months out from the Super Bowl game itself. Perhaps we can expect a similar timeframe for an announcement again?

How can I watch the Super Bowl 2024?

In the UK and Ireland, the game will be televised on ITV, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports NFL. Live commentary will also be broadcast on radio via BBC Radio 5 Live.

How can I get tickets to Super Bowl 2024?

If you’re looking to head out to the States to catch the game live and in-person, you’ll of course need a ticket.

At the time of writing, tickets for Super Bowl LVIII are not yet on sale, and there is no word as to when they may be made available. Deposits can be placed however for Super Bowl packages from On Location, who offers not just tickets to the game, but hotel and travel deals too.