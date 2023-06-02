Noa Kirel’s energetic and spellbinding performance of Unicorn at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool is one that will not be forgotten.

It’s also definitely an experience that will undoubtedly stay with her for a long time, and she’s really only just getting started despite amassing a wealth of experience in her 22-years to date… and the small matter of already being Israel’s most successful pop star to date.

But, it’s quickly apparent that Noa Kirel is far more than meets the eye… Noa recently spent some time speaking to Christopher Hallam about her recent experiences and much more besides that.

Her journey into the limelight is certainly not a result of overnight success but a path that has been fervently pursued over the course of many years.

"I began dancing from really young"

Born Noya, she was diagnosed with a severe illness as a baby and it was at the suggestion of a rabbi that her name was changed to Noa - which can also be used to spell ‘movement’ in her native Hebrew. After jokingly predicting that she may become a dancer, a fire was lit and that flame steadily began to grow over the years that followed.

Not only did Noa go on to become a talented dancer but other doorways began to open as she proved to be incredibly adept at singing, songwriting, hosting television shows and acting too. In her own words, she adds: “I began dancing from really young, around three or four. I danced everyday but also singing as well, it was very connected. I used to perform in front of my family, it was like a little show where they would clap their hands and also acting as well.

“But in a professional way, I started performing when I was 13 years old. I met my agent around then, built a team and then released songs that weren’t necessarily big hits but I released my first single when I was 13.

Bursting onto the music scene in Israel, Noa became a star from the age of 14 with a series of hit songs that interspersed International popular music with the influences of her Jewish heritage and her readily apparent formidable nature.

“Not long after I started performing my music, I did TV shows and started to build my career. Now we’re around eight years later and I’ve just performed at Eurovision, which was a dream come true.” Since breaking out in her early teens, Noa has gone on to feature in numerous TV series from the likes of ‘Master Class, a famous Israeli international music talent show to also being one of the judges on the Israeli adaptation of Israel’s Got Talent… and all before the age of 21.

Noa Kirel

“I’ve just performed at Eurovision, which was a dream come true”

Even bigger things are surely on the horizon for this undeniably talented and driven young woman, who recently came third in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Liverpool. One of the things that remarkably stand out though during the course of our conversation though is how grounded Noa continues to be, as well as being incredibly grateful for all of the opportunities that have come her way so far… but that’s the nature of hard work, a great support system in place and a sprinkle of luck too.

Noa highlights how supportive her parents are without being too overly involved and how they help her cope with everything that comes her way.

“My parents and family are really supportive of me. They’re not too much involved in dealing with my career on the creative side. More like the mental side and being my biggest supporters.”

Listen to the full interview with Noa Kirel on the Chris Talks Music podcast, which you can currently subscribe to for free at: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

To date, Noa’s career has been very much a fairytale dream come to life, although it’s very much not a given without putting in the effort and maintaining a strength of character… something that is clearly apparent when Noa speaks.

“You need to work hard and love what you’re doing. And you need to be passionate… truly on the inside. People can see it, it needs to be authentic. You need to want and be willing to work for it.”

Authenticity is key, while also being a driving force in Noa both as a person and creatively. It’s no secret that some of her music has been seen as provocative and boundary redefining, particularly in Israel where religious and societal outlooks may not agree with the pan-continental influences that find its way into Noa’s musical output and sometimes criticism has been levelled at the artist.

Noa Kirel

“People can see it, it needs to be authentic”

This is something she’s very aware of and she speaks of it in a very respectful tone, outlining that sometimes her passion to deliver something unique to her can result in comments that deviate from what she is trying to create.

“It wasn’t easy, I started when I was very young and I got a lot of criticism, about my appearance, my music, basically everything. It’s always like that.

“People have so many things to say about you, about what you’re wearing, what you’re singing and what you’re saying”

“It’s always there… so I needed to really pull myself (together) all of the time. To keep on pushing and to believe in myself, no matter what anyone else says about me. But I feel like this is my message as well.”

We moved on to speaking about her first big exposure overseas in the recent Eurovision Song Contest competition, where she led Israel to a very respectable third-place. In a competition that’s often driven by geo-political popularity as well as the talent of the artist it can be quite the chastening moment for some. I asked Noa how she felt about coming to the UK for the first time as a performer:

“Wow. It was an incredible experience, I had so much fun. I have to say that because sometimes when you do something that big, I don’t know if you can have fun from it and to enjoy it you really need to be present in the moment. It’s really not that easy sometimes, so I’m really happy that I could do that.

“It’s an experience that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life”

And why did you choose to go with the song Unicorn?

“Why a Unicorn? Why not? Because Unicorn talks about being different and to use your difference. I truly believe that what makes us special and beautiful”

“I really connect to this message, to love who we are and believe in who we are. Not to be afraid of who we are.”

Up until now, much of Noa’s musical output has been focused solely within her homeland but plans are afoot to take her increasingly glowing star across the globe. Especially post-Eurovision. “It’s crazy, it’s a crazy platform for my career. Everything that’s going on across social media the numbers have just got way bigger. Also to make my country proud of me and happy, it’s insane.”

In 2020, Noa signed with the American label Atlantic Records and she’s currently working on a new album.

“I’m starting to work on my English music, and really want to bring my culture into the music which is a challenge. I’m half-Moroccan, half-Austrian and I want to fuse that into my music. This is my next step.”

How did you find switching from Hebrew singing?

“I grew up listening to English (language) music mostly, like Beyonce, J-Lo, Justin Bieber. It always felt really natural to sing in English and pop music really comes along with the English language.

“I want to do English songs and Hebrew songs, and my wish is to shoot for the stars — I really truly believe that is possible if you work hard.

Noa Kirel, Eurovision 2023 representative for Israel - Credit: Getty

“My dream is to not only be in Israel, but also to crossover (internationally) for my career”

And, what about Eurovision? Would Noa Kirel come back and perform again? She laughs and responds:

“Woah… I don’t know yet. I don’t think so you know, but never say never. If you would have asked me about Eurovision a year ago, I would say ‘I don’t think so’ and then I did it and was so happy that I did it.”

“Maybe every year, every year I will come and perform for a different country.”

So, what’s next for Noa Kirel?

“I’m always thinking about what’s next. Hopefully, I’ll get to perform all over Europe. After Eurovision I do believe it’s possible.”

“I’m focused on working on my career in the US as well, and that’s all. Just keep on doing what I love the most. No pressure.”