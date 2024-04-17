Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The grandmother of pop star Ariana Grande has made history after becoming the oldest person to be a featured artist on the Billboard Top 100.

Marjorie Grande, known as “Nonna” to her granddaughter, was a featured artist on Grande’s song Ordinary Things, taken from Ariana’s new album, Eternal Sunshine. The track entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 55, making the 98-year-old the senior-most artist to ever have appeared on the chart, dating back to its inception in August 1958.

The record was previously held by the late Fred Stobaugh. When Oh Sweet Lorraine, which was attributed to Green Shoe Studio and featured Jacob Colgan as the vocalist and Stobaugh as the songwriter, spent a week on the Hot 100 chart dated September 14, 2013, it reached No. 42.

Ordinary Things closes with a clip of Nonna sharing life advice while reflecting on her relationship with her late husband, Frank. “Never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight,” Nonna – also credited as a co-writer of the song – shares. “That’s the worst thing to do; don’t ever, ever do that. And if you don’t feel comfortable doing it, you’re in the wrong place – get out.”

Taking to Instagram to share the news on Tuesday evening (April 16 2024), Grande posted: “Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100,” Grande wrote alongside a photo of Nonna holding her Hot 100 plaque. “We love and thank you.”