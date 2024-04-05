Official Charts Company reveal who has the most-streamed songs from ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
Oasis’ iconic single ‘Wonderwall’ has been named the most-streamed song from the 1970s to 1990s.
First released in 1995, the single reached number two on the official singles chart and has since gone on to become the biggest selling ever, despite never claiming top spot on the charts. The Manchester duo received another entry into the all-time list with ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ at seven.
The Official Charts Company unveiled the top 300 most-streamed singles in the UK from 70s, 80s and 90s which included plenty of other big hitters.
Queen came in at Number Two with their 1975 classic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, while Fleetwood Mac claimed the Number Three and Number Four spots with ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Dreams’ respectively.
You can view the entire chart here on the Official Charts Website, however, the top ten tracks are as follows:
- Oasis - ‘Wonderwall’.
- Queen - ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
- Fleetwood Mac - ‘Everywhere’
- Fleetwood Mac - ‘Dreams’
- Queen - ‘Don’t stop me now’
- Toto - ‘Africa’
- Oasis - ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’
- Goo Goo Dolls - ‘Iris’
- Journey - ‘Don’t Stop Believin’
- Whitney Houston - ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’
Greatest Hits Radio’s Network Content Director, Andy Ashton commented “This chart is always a fascinating look at which Greatest Hits are not only still resonating with audiences today, but also which songs are getting a new lease of life thanks to film, television and viral moments on social media.”
This proves to be a well-timed revelation for Liam Gallagher as he embarks on a nationwide tour in June, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album ‘Definitely Maybe’.
Recently, it was announced that the 30th anniversary of Oasis "Supersonic" would be marked by a re-release of the track as a physical single.
Originally released on April 11 1994, the track was the debut single from the Britpop duo and later appeared on their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’.
Liam Gallagher confirmed the news last month. “To celebrate 30 years of Supersonic, the original CD single and a limited edition pearl-coloured and numbered 7” release on April 12th, 2024,” he wrote on Instagram.
Gallagher also announced that his son Gene’s band would be the supporting act throughout the tour. Starting in Sheffield, the tour is a must for Oasis fans as he is due to perform the entirety of the ‘Definitely Maybe’ album along with some “b-sides” from their collection.
