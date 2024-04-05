Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oasis’ iconic single ‘Wonderwall’ has been named the most-streamed song from the 1970s to 1990s.

First released in 1995, the single reached number two on the official singles chart and has since gone on to become the biggest selling ever, despite never claiming top spot on the charts. The Manchester duo received another entry into the all-time list with ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ at seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Official Charts Company unveiled the top 300 most-streamed singles in the UK from 70s, 80s and 90s which included plenty of other big hitters.

Queen came in at Number Two with their 1975 classic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, while Fleetwood Mac claimed the Number Three and Number Four spots with ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Dreams’ respectively.

You can view the entire chart here on the Official Charts Website, however, the top ten tracks are as follows:

Oasis - ‘Wonderwall’. Queen - ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Fleetwood Mac - ‘Everywhere’ Fleetwood Mac - ‘Dreams’ Queen - ‘Don’t stop me now’ Toto - ‘Africa’ Oasis - ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ Goo Goo Dolls - ‘Iris’ Journey - ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ Whitney Houston - ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

Greatest Hits Radio’s Network Content Director, Andy Ashton commented “This chart is always a fascinating look at which Greatest Hits are not only still resonating with audiences today, but also which songs are getting a new lease of life thanks to film, television and viral moments on social media.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This proves to be a well-timed revelation for Liam Gallagher as he embarks on a nationwide tour in June, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album ‘Definitely Maybe’.

Recently, it was announced that the 30th anniversary of Oasis "Supersonic" would be marked by a re-release of the track as a physical single.

Originally released on April 11 1994, the track was the debut single from the Britpop duo and later appeared on their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’.

Liam Gallagher confirmed the news last month. “To celebrate 30 years of Supersonic, the original CD single and a limited edition pearl-coloured and numbered 7” release on April 12th, 2024,” he wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad