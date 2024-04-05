Rock legends KISS sell their music catalogue and image rights for a sum of $300 million to ABBA company
Legendary US rock act KISS, featuring the likes of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, have struck a deal to sell their image rights and back catalogue of music for what is reportedly a fee above or around $300 million (£237.6 million).
The deal, which includes the iconic face-painted likenesses of the group, was made with Pophouse Entertainment, the team responsible for the creation of “ABBA Voyage,” the holographic ABBA show that is currently taking place in a custom-built location in London until 2025.
The group already have a deal with Pophouse that was penned in 2023 to bring similar avatars much like that of ABBA’s to life, only with the members of KISS in virtual form instead, with that show expected to commence in 2027 - explaining the comment made by Pophouse Entertain’s CEO stating the move will breathe “new life” for both the band and the KISS Army
In a statement regarding the acquisition, Pophouse Entertain CEO Per Sundin stated: "KISS has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has throughout their 50-year career continued to push the boundaries in popular culture.”
“The band’s enigmatic personas, unparalleled band attributes, and iconic imagery have made them a cultural force and a legendary act with multigenerational appeal."
The deal brings KISS in line with several other musicians who have also sold either their back catalogue, likenesses or both, but is not the most lucrative deal penned so far - with that honour going to Bruce Springsteen after his deal with Sony.
What have been the most lucrative music rights deals so far?
Currently, KISS’ deal with PopHouse Entertainment sits in joint third position, alongside Genesis, Neil Diamond and Sting.
- Bruce Springsteen: $500 million USD (to Sony)
- Bob Dylan: $300-400 million USD (publishing catalogue to Universal Music Publishing)
- Sting: $300 million USD (entire music catalogue to Universal Music Publishing)
- Neil Diamond: $300 million USD (estimated - complete song catalogue and master recordings to Universal)
- KISS: $300 million USD (to Pophouse Entertainment)
- David Bowie: $250 million USD (entire catalogue to Warner-Chappell)
- Justin Bieber: $200 million USD (interests in publishing and recorded music catalogue to Hipgnosis)
- Genesis: $300 million USD (rights to Concord)
- Dr. Dre: $200 million USD (estimated - catalogue assets to Universal Music and Shamrock holdings)
