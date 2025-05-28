Panorama Festival will be taking place Southern Italy’s most iconic natural amphitheatre as it returns for its fourth edition.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The magical three day event, taking place from 14 to 16 August, will transform Cave del Duca in Lecce, Puglia. There will be heavyweight international names, emerging talents and plenty in between all set to play.

Cave del Duca is a historic quarry-turned-amphitheatre that makes for a breathtaking setting in the gorgeous Lecce. The magical spot offers terraced viewing points, pristine acoustics and panoramic views rooted in the deep cultural identity of the Salento region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will once again welcome thousands of international music lovers for three unforgettable nights under the stars. The tasteful musical curation reflects Panorama’s mission to showcase the future of electronic music in extraordinary natural settings.

Panorama Festival will be taking place Southern Italy’s most iconic natural amphitheatre as it returns for its fourth edition. (Photo: Submitted) | Submitted

The festival attracts a vibrant crowd of discerning dancers from across Europe who are all drawn to its carefully curated blend of music, fashion, travel and transformative experiences. Beyond the music, the festival offers curated chill zones, local food trucks, light and art installations, and a commitment to plastic-free, sustainable practices.

Vincent De Robertis festival’s Director says: "Panorama Festival isn’t just about music - it’s about framing unforgettable experiences in extraordinary places. We're proud to call Puglia home and to welcome the world to witness its magic through the lens of sound, light, and community."

Tickets are available now via TicketSMS. Listed below is the full line-up.

Ahmed Spins

Annicka

Black Coffee

Carlita

Cole Knight

Cristina Lazic

Damian Lazarus

Koko, Luciano

Marco Carola

Matisa

Miguelle & Tons

Mochakk

Pawsa

Peggy Gou

Picca & Mars

Prospa

Simone

Solomun

ValeriaFabian