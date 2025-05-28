Panorama Festival 2025: Buzzing festival taking place this summer in unique European destination Puglia - full line-up announced including Peggy Gou
The magical three day event, taking place from 14 to 16 August, will transform Cave del Duca in Lecce, Puglia. There will be heavyweight international names, emerging talents and plenty in between all set to play.
Cave del Duca is a historic quarry-turned-amphitheatre that makes for a breathtaking setting in the gorgeous Lecce. The magical spot offers terraced viewing points, pristine acoustics and panoramic views rooted in the deep cultural identity of the Salento region.
It will once again welcome thousands of international music lovers for three unforgettable nights under the stars. The tasteful musical curation reflects Panorama’s mission to showcase the future of electronic music in extraordinary natural settings.
The festival attracts a vibrant crowd of discerning dancers from across Europe who are all drawn to its carefully curated blend of music, fashion, travel and transformative experiences. Beyond the music, the festival offers curated chill zones, local food trucks, light and art installations, and a commitment to plastic-free, sustainable practices.
Vincent De Robertis festival’s Director says: "Panorama Festival isn’t just about music - it’s about framing unforgettable experiences in extraordinary places. We're proud to call Puglia home and to welcome the world to witness its magic through the lens of sound, light, and community."
Tickets are available now via TicketSMS. Listed below is the full line-up.
- Ahmed Spins
- Annicka
- Black Coffee
- Carlita
- Cole Knight
- Cristina Lazic
- Damian Lazarus
- Koko, Luciano
- Marco Carola
- Matisa
- Miguelle & Tons
- Mochakk
- Pawsa
- Peggy Gou
- Picca & Mars
- Prospa
- Simone
- Solomun
- ValeriaFabian
