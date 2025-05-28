Visitors to Czechia can discover its historic cities, charming towns, and scenic landscapes.

The Czech Republic boasts one of Europe's most extensive and user-friendly rail networks, making train travel an excellent and affordable way to explore the country. Czech Railways (Ceske Drahy), the national carrier, provides extensive train routes connecting Prague with destinations that look like they’ve stepped out of a fairytale.

The impressive transport system features rail routes connecting the northernmost and southernmost points, and recently, Czech RegioJet was ranked Third Best Rail Carrier in Europe. Often departing from Prague's main station, the network serves popular destinations up and down the country.

SuperCity Pendolino, along with services from RegioJet and Leo Express, operate on many of these important lines, including connections between Prague, Ostrava, Bohumin, and Cheb. Train travel offers a relaxed and scenic way to get around. Imagine having breakfast in one city and lunch in another, or experiencing Prague's nightlife and then relaxing in a spa town the next morning.

Celebratory rail events are held in various locations across the Czech Republic on September 27, and for late summer visitors in 2025, the National Railway Day will take place in Nymburk, Central Bohemia. Rail travel offers a sustainable and pocket-friendly way to explore the captivating country of Czechia. Compared to cars and planes, trains consume less energy, generate less noise, and produce fewer CO2 emissions, making them a more environmentally responsible choice.

(Photo: CzechTourism) | CzechTourism

Start in Prague and then travel to fascinating places beyond the capital. Here are six exciting places to visit by train in Czechia this summer.

Kutná Hora

An atmospheric UNESCO World Heritage town that is home to the Sedlec Ossuary (Bone Church) and St. Barbara’s Cathedral.

Česke Budějovice

Easily accessible by train, Česke Budějovice, the South Bohemian capital and 2028 European Capital of Culture, is the home of the original Budvar beer and makes for an ideal day excursion from Prague.

Olomouc

Olomouc is a vibrant city with impressive architecture and a youthful energy stemming from its large student population, making it an ideal destination for young solo travelers. Its highlights include beautiful squares, Olomouc Castle, and the stunning baroque UNESCO-listed Holy Trinity Column.

Pilsen (Plzeň)

Many people may think that the celebrated Czech beer traditions start and end with Prague but it’s so not the case. Explore a little further and the story unfolds beautifully beyond the capital. Pilsen is easily reached from Prague and a beer adventure in Czechia just wouldn’t be the same without visiting the city’s Pilsner Urquell brewery.

Pilsen. (Photo: CzechTourism) | CzechTourism

Ostrava

In July, one of Czechia’s great music festivals takes place and it’s so easy to combine a trip to Prague with an extended break in Ostrava for some live music action. This year’s Colours of Ostrava line-up highlights include Sting, The Chainsmokers, Iggy Pop, Snow Patrol, and more. Or, visit Stodolní Street - Much of the city’s social scene happens here — bars, clubs, live music venues welcome visitors and locals alike.

Brno, South Moravia

Take the train to South Moravia and experience the flavours of Czech wine. The city of Brno is the main gateway to the South Moravian wine region and an excellent base for day trips to nearby wine towns. Towns such as Znojmo, Mikulov, Valtice, Hustopece and Zidlochovice are all within reach of Brno, the capital of South Moravia. The area is a great place to visit in August and September when the wine harvest festivals take place.