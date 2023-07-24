Paramore are on the road and are joined by Foals and The Linda Lindas

Paramore have confirmed the full list of support acts for their on-going North America tour.

The Misery Business rockers are on the road throughout the summer - and playing multi-hour sets each night. Hayley Williams and co will return to the UK and Europe next summer in support of Taylor Swift.

Here are the opening acts for Paramore's current tour:

Who are the support acts for Paramore's North America tour?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rockers will be joined by two opening acts for their shows across US and Canada. The support acts will be:

Foals

The Linda Lindas

Foals are playing Usher hall

Who are Foals?

Foals are one of the biggest British indie bands currently on the scene. First hitting the scene in 2008 with debut album Antidotes, they are best known for songs like My Number and Mountains at My Gates.

The band released their latest album Life Is Yours last year - it featured tracks such as 2am.

Who are The Linda Lindas?

A four piece rock band from Los Angeles, they are made up of Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza and Mila de la Garza.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Linda Lindas made their debut in 2018 and are known for songs such as Oh!, Growing Up and Rebel Girl - all of which have over 1 million streams each on Spotify.