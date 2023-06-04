Paramore in North America tour is bringing the band to arenas across the USA

Paramore will bring their North American tour to Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday.

The band are due to perfom at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena on 4 June. It comes following the Misery Business group's recent run of shows in the UK.

But what time will the show start - and how long will it last? Here's all you need to know:

How long do Paramore concerts last?

Paramore have been on tour in the United States since May - following earlier arena shows in the UK. During the most recent tour dates including a stop at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Friday, 2 June.

The band were on stage for just over 2 hours at the arena in the United States' capital. Paramore took to the stage at 9pm and played until 11.05pm.

Aside from recent festival appearances, the rock stars have performed sets around 120 minutes - usually begining the set at around 9pm.

What are the start and end times?

For the concert in Cleveland, the show will start at 7pm according to the venue's website. There will be two support acts performing before Paramore in Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu.