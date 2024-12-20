Paul McCartney surprised fans as he brought his former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr on stage at his epic London gig at the O2.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary frontman, 82, took to the stage for his Got Back tour at The O2 in Greenwich on Thursday (19 December). Paul invited Ringo, 84, from the audience to join him on drums for hits Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Helter Skelter.

The pair looked delighted to play together as Paul wrapped his arm around Ringo in a touching moment for fans. Paul and Ringo's performance was the first time the old friends have played together in five years, last taking to the stage for Macca's Freshen Up tour in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The music legend also called on Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood to perform Get Back with him. Paul also paid tribute to John Lennon during the set as he spoke about his late bandmate and friend.

Discussing how attitudes towards male emotions have changed he explained how back in the day it was viewed as strange to tell your friends you loved them. He told the crowd: “Even in a group you couldn't turn to your mates and say "I love you man," it just was not done you know.”

In an emotional tribute the star then performed a rendition of the band's 1969 hit Something on a ukulele gifted to him by the late George Harrison. Meanwhile Paul gave The O2 Arena a veggie makeover for his final shows of 2024 with none other than Linda McCartney Foods. The Band on the Run inspired Van on the Run food truck was outside the venue offering Linda McCartney's Best Burgers, Korean chicken bites, Vegemince Chilli nachos and Vegan Sausage corndog with chips.