The lead singer of iconic rock band Jane's Addiction punched guitar player Dave Navarro in the middle of a show in Boston.

Front man Perry Farrell was singing before marching over to guitarist Dave Navarro and punching him, sparking a brawl and stopping the show mid-song during last night’s show (Friday 13 September). Fans at the concert say tensions appeared to have been brewing over the course of several song.

Some eyewitnesses suggested Farrell began shouting at Navarro during 'Mountain Song'. The tension only seemed to grow as the band played 'Three Days' before Farrell finally took aim and attacked Navarro at the end of 'Ocean Days.'

It saw the evening's entertainment come to an abrupt end. Navarro appeared to be completely blindsided as crew members rushed on stage and grabbed Farrell in an attempt to pull him away.

Farrell was told to stop lunging towards Farrell and had to be restrained before he was dragged off stage by members of the crew and bassist Eric Avery. The stage lights dimmed making it hard for those watching to see exactly what was taking place. The area was then bathed in a dark blue lighting while the band walk off.

Moments later, Navarro, Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins reconvened onstage and hugged one another, waving to the crowd and making peace signs. Loyal fans in the crowd went wild as they clapped and cheered.

The band have tour dates scheduled throughout the rest of this month in their first tour in 15 years running through until the middle of October. It is unclear if the tour will continue following the onstage bust up.