Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Crystal Castles’ vocalist Alice Glass and Black Midi’s Georgie Creep announced as part of Pitchfork Music Festival London’s latest artist announcement.

The fourth Pitchfork Music Festival London arrives in the capital in November 2024, and with acts including Kae Tempest and Sega Bodega having already been included this year, organisers have revealed more artists scheduled for this year’s event earlier this morning (June 4 2024)

Those acts include Black Midi’s Georgie Greep performing an elusive solo show at this year’s season of events, recent Ninja Tune signing Fcukers and a welcome live return to Alice Glass, formerly of witch-house duo Crystal Castles - and at one point considered a “style icon” as part of the mid-2010’s electronic movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New additions also include the composer, songwriter and actor Keeley Forsyth, Yasmin Williams and Rachael Lavelle who will join Grammy award-winning artist and composer Arooj Aftab at The Roundhouse for a specially curated multi-bill.

Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024 begins with Kae Tempest’s performance at Camden’s iconic KOKO venue on November 5 2024 and runs in spaces in and around the central London area until November 10 2024. The festival is also expected to announce its final additions and special guests in the coming weeks.

Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024: current lineup and dates

The current lineup and dates correct as of June 4 2024

Tuesday 5 November

Pitchfork Festival @ KOKO

Kae Tempest plus special guests

Wednesday 6 November

Pitchfork Festival London @ Fabric

billy woods

Moor Mother

E L U C I D

Goya Gumbani

Pitchfork Festival London @ EartH Theatre

Mabe Fratti

Still House Plants

Cole Pulice

Wednesday 6 November

Pitchfork Festival London @ The Barbican

Jessica Pratt

Alan Sparhawk (of Low)

Pitchfork Festival London @ The Garage

Charly Bliss

Aziya

Meagre Martin

Thursday 7 November

Pitchfork Festival London @ Village Underground

Snowstrippers

Suzy Sheer

Pitchfork Festival London @ The Roundhouse & Roundhouse Studio Theatre

Arooj Aftab

Keeley Forsyth

Yasmin Williams

Rachael Lavelle

Sheherazaad

Zsela

Pitchfork Festival London @ Fabric

Empress Of

Fcukers

TATYANA

DORA

Pitchfork Festival London @ Islington Assembly Hall

Drugdealer

Good Morning

June McDoom

Friday 8 November

Pitchfork Festival London @ Here at Outernet

Alice Glass, pictured performing in Los Angeles in 2017, is one of a number of acts just announced in the second wave of artists at this year's Pitchfork Music Festival London (Credit: Getty Images)

Sega Bodega

Alice Glass

DOSS

Kiss Facility

Saturday 9 November

CASISDEAD curates x Pitchfork London @ Troxy

Pitchfork Festival @ London Dalston Takeover

Shame

Marika Hackman

Pom Pom Squad

Friko

Horse Jumper of Love

La Lom

Rocket

Sword II

Whitelands

Babehoven

Anastasia Coope

untitled (halo)

YHWH Nailgun

Slow Fiction

Chanel Beads

claire rousay

Abby Sage

Geordie Greep

Font

Wishy

voyeur

Eterna

Hannah Frances

Sunday 10 November

Pitchfork Festival London @ The Roundhouse

Tierra Whack

Miso Extra

Jawnino

Elsy Wameyo

Pitchfork Festival @ EartH theatre

The Reds, Pinks and Purples

Rosali

Armlock

Are there still tickets to attend Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024?