Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024: Alice Glass and Black Midi's Georgie Greep among new names announced

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
3 minutes ago
Former Crystal Castles’ vocalist Alice Glass and Black Midi’s Georgie Creep announced as part of Pitchfork Music Festival London’s latest artist announcement.

The fourth Pitchfork Music Festival London arrives in the capital in November 2024, and with acts including Kae Tempest and Sega Bodega having already been included this year, organisers have revealed more artists scheduled for this year’s event earlier this morning (June 4 2024)

Those acts include Black Midi’s Georgie Greep performing an elusive solo show at this year’s season of events, recent Ninja Tune signing Fcukers and a welcome live return to Alice Glass, formerly of witch-house duo Crystal Castles - and at one point considered a “style icon” as part of the mid-2010’s electronic movement.

New additions also include the composer, songwriter and actor Keeley Forsyth, Yasmin Williams and Rachael Lavelle who will join Grammy award-winning artist and composer Arooj Aftab at The Roundhouse for a specially curated multi-bill.

Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024 begins with Kae Tempest’s performance at Camden’s iconic KOKO venue on November 5 2024 and runs in spaces in and around the central London area until November 10 2024. The festival is also expected to announce its final additions and special guests in the coming weeks.

Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024: current lineup and dates

The current lineup and dates correct as of June 4 2024

Tuesday 5 November 

Pitchfork Festival @ KOKO

  • Kae Tempest plus special guests

Wednesday 6 November 

Pitchfork Festival London @ Fabric

  • billy woods 
  • Moor Mother
  • E L U C I D
  • Goya Gumbani 
  • Pitchfork Festival London @ EartH Theatre
  • Mabe Fratti 
  • Still House Plants
  • Cole Pulice

Wednesday 6 November 

Pitchfork Festival London @ The Barbican

  • Jessica Pratt
  • Alan Sparhawk (of Low) 

Pitchfork Festival London @ The Garage

  • Charly Bliss
  • Aziya 
  • Meagre Martin

Thursday 7 November

Pitchfork Festival London @ Village Underground

  • Snowstrippers
  • Suzy Sheer   

Pitchfork Festival London @ The Roundhouse & Roundhouse Studio Theatre 

  • Arooj Aftab 
  • Keeley Forsyth
  • Yasmin Williams 
  • Rachael Lavelle
  • Sheherazaad
  • Zsela  

Pitchfork Festival London @ Fabric

  • Empress Of
  • Fcukers
  • TATYANA
  • DORA 

Pitchfork Festival London @ Islington Assembly Hall 

  • Drugdealer 
  • Good Morning 
  • June McDoom  

Friday 8 November 

Pitchfork Festival London @ Here at Outernet

Alice Glass, pictured performing in Los Angeles in 2017, is one of a number of acts just announced in the second wave of artists at this year's Pitchfork Music Festival London (Credit: Getty Images)Alice Glass, pictured performing in Los Angeles in 2017, is one of a number of acts just announced in the second wave of artists at this year's Pitchfork Music Festival London (Credit: Getty Images)
Alice Glass, pictured performing in Los Angeles in 2017, is one of a number of acts just announced in the second wave of artists at this year's Pitchfork Music Festival London (Credit: Getty Images)
  • Sega Bodega 
  • Alice Glass
  • DOSS
  • Kiss Facility 

Saturday 9 November 

CASISDEAD curates x Pitchfork London @ Troxy 

Pitchfork Festival @ London Dalston Takeover

  • Shame
  • Marika Hackman
  • Pom Pom Squad
  • Friko
  • Horse Jumper of Love
  • La Lom
  • Rocket
  • Sword II
  • Whitelands
  • Babehoven
  • Anastasia Coope
  • untitled (halo) 
  • YHWH Nailgun
  • Slow Fiction
  • Chanel Beads
  • claire rousay
  • Abby Sage
  • Geordie Greep
  • Font
  • Wishy
  • voyeur 
  • Eterna
  • Hannah Frances

Sunday 10 November 

Pitchfork Festival London @ The Roundhouse 

  • Tierra Whack
  • Miso Extra
  • Jawnino
  • Elsy Wameyo

Pitchfork Festival @ EartH theatre 

  • The Reds, Pinks and Purples
  • Rosali
  • Armlock 

Are there still tickets to attend Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024?

Tickets to the newly announced shows and those previously announced are still available - the full selection of events and ticketing options can be checked out by visiting the official programme and ticketing page on Pitchfork Music Festival London’s website.

