Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024: Alice Glass and Black Midi’s Georgie Greep among new names announced
The fourth Pitchfork Music Festival London arrives in the capital in November 2024, and with acts including Kae Tempest and Sega Bodega having already been included this year, organisers have revealed more artists scheduled for this year’s event earlier this morning (June 4 2024)
Those acts include Black Midi’s Georgie Greep performing an elusive solo show at this year’s season of events, recent Ninja Tune signing Fcukers and a welcome live return to Alice Glass, formerly of witch-house duo Crystal Castles - and at one point considered a “style icon” as part of the mid-2010’s electronic movement.
New additions also include the composer, songwriter and actor Keeley Forsyth, Yasmin Williams and Rachael Lavelle who will join Grammy award-winning artist and composer Arooj Aftab at The Roundhouse for a specially curated multi-bill.
Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024 begins with Kae Tempest’s performance at Camden’s iconic KOKO venue on November 5 2024 and runs in spaces in and around the central London area until November 10 2024. The festival is also expected to announce its final additions and special guests in the coming weeks.
Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024: current lineup and dates
The current lineup and dates correct as of June 4 2024
Tuesday 5 November
Pitchfork Festival @ KOKO
- Kae Tempest plus special guests
Wednesday 6 November
Pitchfork Festival London @ Fabric
- billy woods
- Moor Mother
- E L U C I D
- Goya Gumbani
- Pitchfork Festival London @ EartH Theatre
- Mabe Fratti
- Still House Plants
- Cole Pulice
Wednesday 6 November
Pitchfork Festival London @ The Barbican
- Jessica Pratt
- Alan Sparhawk (of Low)
Pitchfork Festival London @ The Garage
- Charly Bliss
- Aziya
- Meagre Martin
Thursday 7 November
Pitchfork Festival London @ Village Underground
- Snowstrippers
- Suzy Sheer
Pitchfork Festival London @ The Roundhouse & Roundhouse Studio Theatre
- Arooj Aftab
- Keeley Forsyth
- Yasmin Williams
- Rachael Lavelle
- Sheherazaad
- Zsela
Pitchfork Festival London @ Fabric
- Empress Of
- Fcukers
- TATYANA
- DORA
Pitchfork Festival London @ Islington Assembly Hall
- Drugdealer
- Good Morning
- June McDoom
Friday 8 November
Pitchfork Festival London @ Here at Outernet
- Sega Bodega
- Alice Glass
- DOSS
- Kiss Facility
Saturday 9 November
CASISDEAD curates x Pitchfork London @ Troxy
Pitchfork Festival @ London Dalston Takeover
- Shame
- Marika Hackman
- Pom Pom Squad
- Friko
- Horse Jumper of Love
- La Lom
- Rocket
- Sword II
- Whitelands
- Babehoven
- Anastasia Coope
- untitled (halo)
- YHWH Nailgun
- Slow Fiction
- Chanel Beads
- claire rousay
- Abby Sage
- Geordie Greep
- Font
- Wishy
- voyeur
- Eterna
- Hannah Frances
Sunday 10 November
Pitchfork Festival London @ The Roundhouse
- Tierra Whack
- Miso Extra
- Jawnino
- Elsy Wameyo
Pitchfork Festival @ EartH theatre
- The Reds, Pinks and Purples
- Rosali
- Armlock
Are there still tickets to attend Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024?
Tickets to the newly announced shows and those previously announced are still available - the full selection of events and ticketing options can be checked out by visiting the official programme and ticketing page on Pitchfork Music Festival London’s website.
