Pop superstar P!nk has revealed that a dodgy stomach almost brought the curtain down on her show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

P!nk was performing in Wales as part of her ‘Summer Carnival’ series of shows which is currently travelling around the UK. But the show nearly did not go ahead in Cardiff after the singer was hit with food poisoning.

In an update to fans on social media, the ‘Trustfall’ singer posted a backstage video of herself while she was getting her makeup done for the show. She said: "Hi everybody. I'm here with Yvette. She is getting ready to put lashes on my face. I hate lashes! I hate them. Let's see - what can I tell you? It's show day one, we are in Cardiff, Wales, we are super-grateful and super-excited!"

She added: "I am starting the tour off with a stomach bug and my period - very exciting stuff. I'm 44, I wear a leotard to work, and life could not be better. We love you very much and we can't wait to see you."

Fans praised P!nk for performing despite her stomach ache, with one saying: “What an absolute legend you are! Nothing can stop you Pink! Such an inspiration.”