Chrissie Hynde with The Pretenders at Glastonbury in June 2023 Picture: Ki Price

Rock veterans The Pretenders have announced that live dates scheduled for this month and March will now take place in October.

The tour starts in Portsmouth on October 11 and runs until October 28, when it finishes at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. There are also some new dates and tickets go on sale on Friday.

Singer Chrissie Hynde said: "Hi All! We're champing at the bit to get back on the road, but looks like we’re gonna have to hold tight for a while. I have a knee injury which will have to be dealt with first. I was hoping I could limp through the next 6 weeks, but it’s just getting worse. (I’ll spare you the gory details…) We will be rescheduling the postponed shows to later in the year. So sorry for the inconvenience but look forward to seeing you then. XCH"

Anyone with original tickets who cannot go to the rescheduled date can get a refund from the venue. The tour will follow The Pretenders’ latest album Relentless, their highest-charting record in 23 years and 14th UK Top 40 release. In October last year there were sold-out club gigs at London’s Electric Ballroom, the O2 Ritz in Manchester and Glasgow’s Barrowlands.

Last year there was also a surprise performance at Glastonbury, featuring special guests Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl, and the band joined Guns N’ Roses at London’s BST Hyde Park mid-way through a European arena summer tour, after which both set out across the US for outdoor gigs through August and September, where Chrissie Hynde joined Guns N’ Roses on stage singing and playing harmonica for a surprise performance of ‘Bad Obsession’ at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Chrissie Hynde will be heading out on a UK tour with The Pretenders in October 2024 Picture: Ki Price

A spectacular UK homecoming at BBC Radio 2 In The Park in front of 35,000 fans in Leicester’s Victoria Park delighted fans before the band returned to the US for Ohana Festival and sold-out club shows across the West Coast.

Before The Pretenders’ October UK headline tour the band will perform at the Isle Of Wight Festival in June, and join the Foo Fighters on their upcoming US run through July and August.

Tickets for the 2024 UK headline tour dates are available from Friday (February 16) at 10am and can be bought from the band's website.

October UK tour dates

11 Portsmouth, Guildhall - NEW DATE

12 Bristol, Beacon

13 Oxford, New Theatre

16 Edinburgh, Usher Hall

17 Gateshead, The Glasshouse

19 Hull, Connexin Live - NEW DATE

20 Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

22 London, Palladium (tickets from Wednesday 28th Feb valid for this date)

23 London, Palladium (tickets from Thursday 29th Feb valid for this date)

24 London, Palladium - NEW DATE

26 Ipswich, Regent Theatre - NEW DATE

27 Birmingham, Symphony Hall