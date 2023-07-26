The band has been on the road playing arenas and festivals across the UK in recent weeks. Tickets went on sale last year after the dates were teased by Jarvis Cocker.
Here's all you need to know:
How long are Pulp's reunion concerts?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pulp have been touring the nation in recent weeks and have played shows at arenas as well as at festivals. It gives fans a hint of how long to expect them on stage at Eventim Apollo this weekend.
The band played back-to-back hometown shows in Sheffield on 14 and 15 July. For both shows, the band began their set at 9pm and performed until 10.55pm. The performance lasted 1 hour 55 minutes.
Similar timings were also seen at the arena show in Cardiff on 12 July. The set lasted 1 hour 55 minutes - and ran from 9pm until 10.55pm.
What is the potential setlist?
At the recent show in Sheffield (on 15 July), Pulp played the following songs according to Setlist.fm:
Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- I Spy
- Disco 2000
- Mis-Shapes
- Something Changed
- Pink Glove
- Weeds
- Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)
- F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.
- Sorted for E's & Wizz
- This Is Hardcore (With "End of the Line" remix)
- Do You Remember the First Time?
- Babies
- Sunrise (with Richard Hawley)
Encore
- Like a Friend
- Underwear
- Common People (with Richard Hawley) (With band member introductions)
Encore 2
- After You
- Razzmatazz
- Glory Days
- Hymn of the North (Jarvis Cocker song) (Live debut)
What time will the London concerts start and end?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The doors will open on both Friday and Saturday at 7pm for the shows at Eventim Apollo, according to the venue. There will be a support act who performs before Pulp on both nights.
During recent shows the band have performed from 9pm until 10.55pm.