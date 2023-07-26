Pulp will headline back-to-back shows at the Eventim Apollo in London

Pulp's This Is What We Do for an Encore tour will come to an end in London this weekend.

The band has been on the road playing arenas and festivals across the UK in recent weeks. Tickets went on sale last year after the dates were teased by Jarvis Cocker.

Here's all you need to know:

How long are Pulp's reunion concerts?

Singer Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performs onstage during day 1 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Pulp have been touring the nation in recent weeks and have played shows at arenas as well as at festivals. It gives fans a hint of how long to expect them on stage at Eventim Apollo this weekend.

The band played back-to-back hometown shows in Sheffield on 14 and 15 July. For both shows, the band began their set at 9pm and performed until 10.55pm. The performance lasted 1 hour 55 minutes.

Similar timings were also seen at the arena show in Cardiff on 12 July. The set lasted 1 hour 55 minutes - and ran from 9pm until 10.55pm.

What is the potential setlist?

At the recent show in Sheffield (on 15 July), Pulp played the following songs according to Setlist.fm:

Utilita Arena, Sheffield

I Spy

Disco 2000

Mis-Shapes

Something Changed

Pink Glove

Weeds

Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)

F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

Sorted for E's & Wizz

This Is Hardcore (With "End of the Line" remix)

Do You Remember the First Time?

Babies

Sunrise (with Richard Hawley)

Encore

Like a Friend

Underwear

Common People (with Richard Hawley) (With band member introductions)

Encore 2

After You

Razzmatazz

Glory Days

Hymn of the North (Jarvis Cocker song) (Live debut)

What time will the London concerts start and end?

The doors will open on both Friday and Saturday at 7pm for the shows at Eventim Apollo, according to the venue. There will be a support act who performs before Pulp on both nights.