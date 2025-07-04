Brighton-based band GENN have pulled out of their scheduled performance at this weekend’s Radar Festival in Manchester.

This comes as punk duo Bob Vylan were dropped earlier this week from the Radar lineup following backlash over their Glastonbury set, during which they led chants of “Death to the IDF” - described as being “antisemitic”.

Festival co-organiser Catherine Jackson-Smith told the 2 Promoters 1 Pod podcast that the decision was taken under pressure from authorities, and that the entire Saturday programme risked being cancelled if the band remained on the bill.

“We could continue with Bob Vylan as our headliner,” she said. “If we continued with Bob Vylan as our headliner, we wouldn't have the festival happening on Saturday.”

GENN, who were due to perform on Sunday, released a statement on Instagram Friday afternoon explaining their decision to withdraw. They began by urging solidarity over criticism, writing: “Our fight should not be focused on the policing of those who are trying to spread awareness within their means. This is a distraction from a wider picture. Pressure needs to be placed on those who are instigating the censorship of a genocide happening in real time.”

They continued: “Be kind to one another, and let's continue to work together to shout for a free Palestine.”

Bobby Vylan crowdsurfs during the Glastonbury festival where he led the crowd in a chant of 'death, death to the IDF' (Picture: Leon Neal) | Getty Images

Addressing their fans directly, GENN said: “As such, for our safety and sanity, we've made the final decision to pull out from performing at Radar this weekend. We are devastated to do so after the time, money, and excitement we put towards this performance and can only apologise to anyone who was going to be there to see us.”

They also expressed frustration over public reaction to their stance, noting: “As a minority on pretty much every lineup, and with a relatively modest platform, we considered whether we could use our physical presence to speak against the bullying, censorship, and strong-arming demonstrated towards the likes of both Bob Vylan and Radar…

“However, the messages and comments we've received tell a different story… regardless of our intentions to act true to our values, whether we perform or not, this wouldn't be seen as 'good enough'.”

GENN concluded their statement by asking supporters to redirect their energy towards those in power: “To those who have left us messages, comments, especially the more strongly worded – we implore you to direct that energy towards your MPs and people in power instead to bring about positive change.”

Radar Festival will go ahead from July 5–7 at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

Who will replace Bob Vylan as headliners?

Organisers of Radar Festival have yet to announce who will replace Bob Vylan as Saturday night’s headliner, though they revealed they had considered a secret set by Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap as an alternative.

In an effort to replace the act with a group that shared similar political values, the organisers considered other artists who had spoken out against censorship and voiced solidarity with Palestine. Irish trio Kneecap, who have also faced backlash and calls to be removed from festivals due to their pro-Palestinian stance, were floated as a possible solution.

“What if we did Kneecap as a secret set? Because that makes a statement without having to make a statement, and that is what we wanted to do,” suggested co-organiser Joe, according to Jackson-Smith.

However, the idea was eventually ruled out, as Kneecap are set to perform alongside Fontaines D.C., Amyl & The Sniffers, and others at Finsbury Park in London on Saturday.