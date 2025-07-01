Bob Vylan: Police on alert as punk duo prepare to play Manchester gig this weekend, their full tour dates
A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “We are aware that Bob Vylan will be performing in Manchester at the weekend. Greater Manchester is famous for promoting music of all genres and we welcome all artists to our region. However, we will act immediately on any reports of commentary or actions that could be breaking the law.”
The punk duo are scheduled to perform at Radar Festival 2025 in Manchester on 5 and 6 July, before heading to Ireland, Cornwall, and Europe. Their tour dates are:
- 5–6 Jul – Radar Festival, Manchester, UK
- 3 Aug – All Together Now, Portraw, Ireland
- 6 Aug – Boardmasters, Newquay, UK
- 12 Sep – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 21 Sep – Archa+, Prague, Czechia
- 18 Oct – Le Trianon, Paris, France
They were also due to embark on a North America tour this autumn, which includes:
- 24 Oct – Spokane, WA
- 25 Oct – Seattle, WA
- 28 Oct – Salt Lake City, UT
- 29 Oct – Denver, CO
- 31 Oct – St Louis, MO
- 1 Nov – Chicago, IL
However, the US State Department has revoked their U.S. visas following their Glastonbury performance, citing chants including “death to the IDF.” As U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau explained on X (formerly Twitter): “Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.”
This visa revocation came shortly after talent agency UTA cut ties with the duo. Glastonbury organisers had issued a damning statement following their performance on the West Holts stage, where Bobby Vylan led the crowd in chants of “death to the IDF” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, free.”
In response to the backlash and official actions, Bob Vylan issued a statement on Instagram, acknowledging that they are “not the first” targeted group and urging supporters to ignore distractions:
“We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine… We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction from the story… If you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urge you to speak up, too. FREE PALESTINE.”
Meanwhile, a criminal investigation is underway by Avon & Somerset Police following Glastonbury performances by the punk duo and Irish group Kneecap, who sparked further controversy with calls to “start a riot” and profanity-laced remarks about UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
