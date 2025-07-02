Punk-rap duo Bob Vylan will no longer perform at Radar Festival in Manchester this weekend.

The London-based group had been scheduled to headline on Saturday at the progressive rock and metal event, held at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse from July 5 to 6. However, organisers confirmed on Wednesday that the band has been removed from the lineup.

“Bob Vylan will not be appearing at Radar festival this weekend,” the festival said in a brief statement posted on Instagram. Their name has since been replaced with “Headliner TBA” on the festival’s official website.

The decision comes days after the duo’s performance at Glastonbury’s West Holts Stage, where frontman Bobby Vylan led chants of “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, free,” during a live-streamed set. The remarks prompted widespread condemnation and triggered a police investigation.

Greater Manchester Police said earlier this week they were aware of the band’s scheduled performance in the city. “Greater Manchester is famous for promoting music of all genres and we welcome all artists to our region. However, we will act immediately on any reports of commentary or actions that could be breaking the law,” a spokesperson said.

Bob Vylan responded to the criticism in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying: “We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine… We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction from the story… If you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urge you to speak up, too. FREE PALESTINE.”

The duo also claimed they were being “targeted for speaking up.”

The US State Department has also revoked their visas ahead of a North American tour set to begin in October. Their talent agency, UTA, also confirmed it had cut ties with the band.

A criminal investigation is ongoing into the performances by both Bob Vylan and Irish hip-hop group Kneecap, who appeared on the same Glastonbury stage. Police are reviewing remarks made by both acts, including Kneecap’s call to “start a riot” and profanity directed at Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

However, Bob Vylan are still scheduled to appear at several international festivals in Ireland, Cornwall, the Netherlands, Czechia, and France later this year - unless organisers take further action.