While the likes of The 1975 and Rod Stewart stealing the headlines, there’s one act at Glastonbury 2025 you probably haven’t read about but who more than deserves some column inches.

Having just returned from another epic Glastonbury, it’s largely reviews of headliners The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, along with the controversy surrounding Kneecap and Bob Vylan, making up the news agenda - but the Worthy Farm festival is about so much more than all of that.

Every inch of the place is buzzing with everything from legendary names to unheard of up-and-comers. And it’s the latter which I’m calling as the best act you didn’t see at Glastonbury Festival 2025.

Before the main stages opened on Friday, I found myself having a wander through the site, taking in the intoxicating atmosphere of the world’s greatest music festival. It was during my meandering, as so often happens at this unique event, I heard music drifting over from one of the smaller stages and it was electrifying - I simply had to investigate where it was coming from.

Glastonbury 2025: Native James performing on the BBC Introducing stage | Jamie Jones

Finding myself in front of the BBC Introducing stage, a respectable crowd had amassed to watch Native James. The alternative rap artist from Ipswich describes their sound as “distinct as it is magnetic” which pretty much sums up what was happening on that sunny Thursday afternoon as people were drawn to his music.

Melding hip hop, grime, punk, rock, metal and garage, the unique sound was enough to keep the crowd hooked, but bringing out Professor Green was clearly the cherry on the cake to the delighted Glasto-goers.

So my advice to anyone looking for the next big thing, or those who would like to listen to something that doesn’t just sound like the rest, add Native James to your Spotify playlist. You can also go and see him live, with upcoming gigs at the Foundry in Torquay on August 29 and the Hot Box in Chelmsford on September 12 - get it booked. Why? Well, to quote Native James himself, “because I bloody said so”.