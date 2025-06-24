Every year there are certain questions which are raised concerning the Glastonbury Festival, like how many people go, how much it costs to get in and where it’s actually located - I’ll give you a clue, it’s not actually in Glastonbury. All these questions and more answered here...

More than 200,000 people are set to enjoy the Glastonbury Festival as the gates of Worthy Farm get ready to open to revellers. But for those not on the farm to enjoy headliners The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo - it’s time to start planning for 2027.

Next year is a fallow year for the festival, giving the 1,000-acre farm site time to recuperate, so hopefuls looking to tick Glastonbury off their bucket list have time to get a plan together - and they will need it, if they are to secure a golden ticket for the sought-after event.

Glastonbury tickets sell out in minutes, with millions logging on each year in a bid to get their hands on their entry to the world’s most famous music festival. So, if you are planning on trying your luck - here is what you need to know…

Glastonbury Festival is not actually in Glastonbury but 7 miles down the road in Pilton | Getty Images

How much is a Glastonbury ticket?

In 2025, tickets for Glastonbury cost £378.50 each - including a £5 booking fee per ticket - plus postage and packing of £10.25 per order (£2.75 per order for coach tickets). And while this may sound a lot, compare it to the likes of Oasis, who charged a basic, lowest price of £74.25 for their reunion tour, increasing to £206.25 for a decent view, and some premium packages selling for around £500, according to Ticketmaster UK, in comparison - five days on a beautiful Somerset farm, including camping, a programme and three days of some of the biggest acts in the world, doesn’t seem so pricey.

Other festivals are also comparable in price, with the five days of Glastonbury not looking out of place when compared to other big names, such as Reading and Leeds (starting at £291.50 for weekend tickets with standard camping), Download (£305 for weekend tickets with three nights’ camping for 2026) and the Isle of Wight Festival (£289.95 for weekend tickets including camping).

For Glastonbury, you can also pay a £50 deposit when purchasing your ticket, with the balance due early in the new year, to help spread the cost.

Who’s headlining Glastonbury?

This year, the legendary Pyramid Stage is headlined by The 1975 (Friday), Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts (Saturday) and Olivia Rodrigo (Sunday). Other ‘main stage’ headliners - on the likes of the Other Stage and The Park - include massive names such as Charli XCX and The Prodigy.

How many people are at Glastonbury?

For Glastonbury week, the 1,000-acre site surrounding the Eavis family’s Worthy Farm home welcomes more than 200,000 people - but that doesn’t include crew and performers who head to the Somerset countryside for the festival.

Official limits are set to allow around 275,000 people on site at any given time, making Glastonbury Festival equivalent - in population terms - to the likes of Newcastle (population 286,445), Brighton and Hove (277,105), Derby (275,575), Kingston upon Hull (270,810) and Plymouth (266,955).

Where is the Glastonbury Festival held?

While the name might suggest this is an obvious question - Glastonbury is not, actually, held in the Somerset town from which it takes its name. The event - which was initially called Pop, Rock and Blues - is held on the outskirts of Pilton, a picturesque Somerset village, some seven miles from Glastonbury. Festival goers rarely see much, if anything, of the village itself, which is pretty much out of bounds for anyone who doesn’t live there while the festival is operating.

The festival would actually be more aptly named the Shepton Mallet Festival - as the historic industrial town sits just under three miles away.

When do Glastonbury tickets go on sale?

For those who have started planning for their 2027 tickets to Glastonbury, some dates are worth keeping in mind. Anyone planning on trying for tickets needs to be registered, as part of the festival’s landmark efforts to prevent touts getting hold of them. Each person has to upload a passport-style photograph and create an account, which bears a unique number they can use to buy their ticket.

The first ticket sales - starting with coach + ticket packages followed by a general sale - take place between September and November. For the 2025 festival, the initial sale took place on November 14 (coach + ticket) and 17 (general sale).

Those who miss out in that round - which is most people, as more than two million are believed to try most years - another opportunity comes in the April before the festival - once those who have failed to pay the balance of their ticket (as outlined above). These are very limited in number, however.