If you re heading to the Glastonbury Festival this year, hopefully by now you have the main things sorted - but these are my added extras I always take to Worthy Farm and recommend you do too.

With gates set to open on Wednesday morning (June 25) - thousands of festival goers are packed and ready for Glastonbury 2025. But as we head out of the door - there is always something you forget.

With headliners like Neil Young, The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo on your mind, alongside five days of fun in the fields of Worthy Farm ahead of you, it is easy to overlook an essential before you start off on your trip to Somerset.

You've got your tent, your sleeping bag and your best festie outfits - and while most things can be replaced on site as there are lots of shops - you could avoid an inconvenience, not to mention premium prices, with a quick check of our festival essentials list below.

Who knows, it might even feature something you hadn't thought of in your excitement over that clash as you perfect your Glastonbury playlist for the car. So here is our festival expert's list of things you should always ensure you have handy at Glastonbury...

There's a lot to remember when packing for five days at Glastonbury | Getty Images

Toilet roll

I got ridiculed last year for including it in a previous festivals essentials list - but here it is again - toilet paper. The fact is, you will need toilet roll, and while they are available from info points (for free, I know!), I don’t want one minute of my Glastonbury experience to be spent sourcing toilet roll, even if it is free.

Plus, I like to take a couple of my Who Gives A Crap toilet rolls, individually wrapped in jazzy paper making them 100% Glasto fantastic, and less likely to get shredded in the bottom of my rucksack. So for the naysayers, go ahead and waste precious time wandering off to toilet paper pick up points - hopefully you don’t get caught short - and I’ll spend that time wandering to the bar and settling up with a nice cool pint of cider.

Sun cream

Yes, it looks like it will be sunny one at Worthy once again this year - and shade is often at a premium, particularly when you're stage-front, waiting for Sir Rod to make an appearance. So make sure you've got your factor 50 to hand and apply it liberally, because those Somerset fields are a sun trap and, as well as the obvious health concerns, nobody wants to look like a lobster in their Glasto snaps.

A hat

Keeping on the subject of sunshine, don’t forget a sun hat on the way out of the door. Novelty hats are of course good fun but a lightweight hat that will keep the sun off is an absolute lifesaver when it’s hot out. For the uninitiated, it’s difficult to comprehend being exposed to the elements for your entire waking day. On holiday you might go inside for lunch, have a pool to cool down in, and at the very least, the toilets are probably not open topped, but at Glastonbury, largely speaking, none of those things apply. A straw cowboy hat is my headgear of choice, one which I can highly recommend, but you do you.

Battery pack

While there are phone charging points available on site - some free, some not - the queues can be ridiculous and, just like the toilet paper above, Glastonbury was not made for carrying out mundane tasks like this. So it is well worth investing in a decent - the bigger the better - portable charger for your phone. And make sure you give it a full charge before you go. Even if you switch your phone off as much as possible, it is always handy to have a back-up plan. After all, who knows how many drunken selfies you'll end up taking at the Glastonbury sign on the first day?

Packed lunch

This might be the mum in me coming out now but food is so expensive on site and after walking for miles to get in and then find a spot to set up your tent, not only will that little meal save you some cash on day one, it will replenish the energy reserves before you get to go and enjoy the festival proper once all the hard work is out of the way.