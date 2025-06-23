Rain has been forecast for this year’s Glastonbury forecast - here’s when the Met Office predict it will come.

Early arrivals at the Glastonbury Festival could see some rain on Tuesday and Wednesday - but it's very much a 50/50 chance, according to forecasters.

Met Office predictions are warning of a 50% chance of rain at various points - including on Tuesday morning (June 24), when some start arriving at entry gates to Worthy Farm, which officially open at 8am on Wednesday (June 25).

Anyone in the queue by 7am will see a 60% chance of a shower, with rain potentially coming until 10am. However, things are largely positive throughout the week, with maximum chances of rain at 50% on Wednesday evening, and early on Thursday morning.

From there on out - with music starting on the main stages from Friday - Met Office forecasters are predicting a low chance of rain, around 20%, with temperatures 'slightly above average', hovering between 21C and 23C at peak times.

For Wednesday to Friday, a forecaster detailed "sunny spells and scattered showers" on Wednesday, with some rain on Thursday, with cloud cover. "Increasingly windy by Friday, and temperatures around or a little above average," they added.

It comes after 2023 and 2024 were scorchers at Worthy Farm, with festival revellers enjoying temperatures nudging 30C. This year, UK Southwest Storm Chasers group mirrored the Met Office, advising festival goers the need for wellies was "very slim".

"So, apart from Wednesday for when the grounds open up for this year's Glastonbury, and with the risk of downpours and thunderstorms, the actual three-day festival will actually remain dry which is fantastic news for those attending," they added.

"So, the likelihood of needing wellies, is very slim. Pack a lightweight shower proof jacket and plenty of sun cream as its going to be warm, if not hot, stood around watching the bands."