A criminal investigation is underway following controversial performances by Bob Vylan and Kneecap at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

In a statement issued Monday evening, Avon and Somerset Police said it had “reviewed video footage and audio from Bob Vylan and Kneecap’s performances” and concluded that “further enquiries are required”.

“Following the completion of that assessment process we have decided further enquiries are required and a criminal investigation is now being undertaken,” the police said.

A senior detective has been appointed to lead the probe, which is currently being recorded as a public order incident. Officers said the investigation is in its early stages and will be “evidence-led”, with a focus on relevant legislation, including hate crime laws.

The announcement comes after a surge in public attention following the performances, which reportedly included provocative political commentary. While no arrests have been made, police say they have been inundated with messages.

Kneecap performing on the West Holts Stage during the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

“We have received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling. There is absolutely no place in society for hate.”

Neighbourhood policing teams are now engaging with local communities and stakeholders, the statement added, to ensure support is available for anyone who needs it. “We hope the work we have carried out, and are continuing to carry out, reassures the public how seriously we are treating Saturday’s events.”

Bob Vylan - a rap punk duo – led crowds at the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”.

A member of Kneecap, who performed on the West Holts stage in the slot directly after Bob Vylan, suggested fans “start a riot” at his bandmate’s forthcoming court appearance related to a terrorism charge.

In addition, during their performance, a member of Kneecap also said “f*** Keir Starmer” on stage after the Prime Minister called for the band not to play at the festival.