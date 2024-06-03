Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC Radio 2 in the Park full line-up has been announced

Sting and Pet Shop Boys have been announced as headliners for the upcoming Radio 2 in the Park in September. The three-day music festival, set in Moor Park in Preston, Lancashire, will showcase a thrilling array of performances from globally cherished pop stars and beloved Radio 2 presenters.

Announcing the line-up on Monday (June 3), Zoe Ball on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show said Sting will lead his new power rock trio to headline Saturday night at the BBC festival. Fresh from the STING 3.0 tour, he will perform alongside guitarist Dominic Miller and dynamic drummer Chris Maas, delivering a mix of solo hits, rare gems, and classics from The Police. The tour, which launched in Germany last week, has already garnered rave reviews from fans and media alike.

Pet Shop Boys will close the festival on Sunday night with their acclaimed Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live show, featuring timeless hits and new singles from their latest album, 'Nonetheless'. The weekend's full line-up includes:

Saturday, September 7:

Sting

Sugababes

Snow Patrol

Craig David

Kim Wilde

Pixie Lott

Shaznay Lewis

Travis

Sunday, September 8:

Pet Shop Boys

Manic Street Preachers

Sister Sledge feat. Kathy Sledge

Paul Heaton

Gabrielle

Shed Seven

Delta Goodrem

Haircut 100

This year's Radio 2 in the Park will also feature a first-time Pre-Party on Friday 6 September, hosted on the DJ stage from 5pm to 11pm. Meanwhile, popular presenters like Sara Cox, Vernon Kay, Scott Mills, Rylan, and DJ Spoony will kick off the weekend. The DJ stage, following its successful debut in Leicester's Victoria Park last year, will also return, with presenters introducing artists and broadcasting live throughout the weekend.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, said: “Following last year's incredible Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester, we are delighted to hand the baton to Preston. Only Radio 2 could present another star studded line up featuring some of the UK and the world's most loved pop artists from the last six decades performing their biggest songs. We can’t wait to bring the Radio 2 listeners and presenting family together in Preston for an unforgettable weekend of live music.”

Zoe Ball said: “Our Radio 2 family can't wait to be back with our listeners dancing and singing our hearts out! We've all grown up listening to Pet Shop Boys and Sting, they sure know how to put on a great show so hold tight Preston. We're going to have a blast.”

Sting said: “I’ve never been to Preston in my life, so I'm really looking forward to joining the Radio 2 line up as the Saturday headliner. I want to give a full picture of my entire career. Of course I will sing Roxanne, Message In A Bottle, and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, but there will also be some deep cuts as well. We will be a trio on stage which is very flexible, and the songs are strong enough to take them back to their bare essence with no keyboards, no backing vocalists - just me, a guitar player and a drummer.”

Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist Sting formed The Police in 1977, releasing five studio albums which earned them six Grammys and two Brits. As a solo artist, Sting has received an additional 11 Grammys, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations and a TONY nomination, and has sold 100 million albums from his work with The Police and as a solo artist. Sting’s last album, The Bridge, was released in 2021 and he is currently on critically-acclaimed a world tour.

Pet Shop Boys will headline Sunday night, presenting their highly acclaimed Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live production - a set featuring classic hits and the latest singles from their best-selling new album ‘Nonetheless’.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of Pet Shop Boys said: “We’re looking forward to our first ever show in Preston and also to headlining this great annual Radio 2 event.” Since their first No. 1 single, West End Girls, Pet Shop Boys have sold in excess of 50 million records, making them the most successful UK duo of all time.

With over 70 hit singles spanning five decades, the Grammy nominated and BRIT and Ivor Novello Award winning songwriters have headlined Glastonbury three times, had a sell-out US arena tour with New Order, and their new album, Nonetheless, reached No. 2 on the UK Album Chart - their highest UK album chart position since 1993’s, Very.

