Excitement is building as Chicago prepares to host Riot Fest this weekend.

The huge music event will be taking over the Windy City's Douglass Park from Friday, 15 September until Sunday, 17 September. Foo Fighters, The Postal Service and The Cure are among the acts who will perform during the festival.

Set times and lineups for each of the stages have been confirmed by the organisers. But what time does the festival actually open - and is there a last entry time each day?

Here's all you need to know:

When do the gates open at Riot Fest?

Festival gates open at 11 am CT on each day of Riot Fest (15 - 17 September) and curfew is 10pm CT. Be advised to leave yourself plenty of time to get into the festivalgrounds.

What time is last entry for Riot Fest?

There is no last entry for the Chicago festival. On its website, Riot Fest explains: "Gates will be open until the festival concludes each night—so if you work Friday, you can still make it to see your favorite band if you’re coming later!

