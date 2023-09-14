Riot Fest lineup: what are the stage times and lineups for Chicago festival?

Watch more videos on Shots!

Riot Fest has confirmed the stage splits and set times for this weekend's event.

The 2023 edition of the festival will once again take place in Chicago. It will run from Friday, 15 September until Sunday, 17 September and will see the likes of Foo Fighters, The Postal Service and The Cure perform - along with many others.

But what are the timings for all the main stages? Here's all you need to know:

What is the stage times and lineup for Riot Fest 2023?

Friday, 15 September

The first day of Riot Fest is set to kick-off with a real bang. An incredible line-up of acts have been confirmed for throughout the day, here's all you need to know:

Riot Stage

12.50pm - 1.20pm - Olivia Jean

2.15pm - 3pm - Yard Act

3.55pm - 4.40pm - The Interupters

5.50pm - 6.50pm - The Breeders (playing Last Splash in full)

8pm - 10pm - Foo Fighters

Roots Stage

12.15pm - 12.45pm - Calva Louise

1.25pm - 2.10pm - Quasi

3.05pm - 3.50pm - Code Orange

4.45pm - 5.45pm - Quicksand (playing Slip in full)

6.55pm - 7.55pm - Turnstile

Radical Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Young Culture

12.50pm - 1.20pm - Origami Angel

1.40pm - 2.10pm - Hawthorne Heights

2.30pm - 3pm - The Wrecks

3.30pm - 4.15pm - Silverstein

4.45pm - 5.30pm - Bayside

6pm - 7pm - Say Anything

Rise Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - The Aquadolls

12.50pm - 1.20pm - Pinkshift

1.50pm - 2.50pm - Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

3.20pm - 4.20pm -Kim Gordon

5pm - 6pm - Ani Difranco

7pm - 8pm - Tegan and Sara

Rebel Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - FEA

12.55pm - 1.25pm - The Bobby Lees

1.50pm - 2.20pm - Bearings

2.45pm - 3.15pm - OSO OSO

3.45pm - 4.15pm - Just Friends

4.50pm - 5.30pm - Screaming Females

6pm - 7pm - Braid (playing Frame & Canvas in full)

7.30pm - 8.15pm - Fake Names

8.45pm - 9.45pm - Sludgeworth

Saturday, 16 September

The good times will continue in Chicago on Saturday. Here's the stage times and jam packed line-up:

Riot Stage

12.10pm - 12.40pm - Pool Kids

1.20pm - 2.05pm - Warpaint

3pm - 3.45pm - White Reaper

4.40pm - 5.40pm - Head Automatica

6.50pm - 7.50pm - Death Cab for Cutie (playing Transatlanticism in full)

9pm - 10pm - The Postal Service (playing Give Up in full)

Roots Stage

12.45pm - 1.15pm - Enola Gay

2.10pm - 2.55pm - Jehnny Beth

3.50pm - 4.35pm - Viagra Boys

5.45pm - 6.45pm - Death Grips

7.55pm - 8.55pm - Queens of the Stone Age

Radical Stage

12.10pm - 12.40pm - Taylor Acorn

1pm - 1.30pm - Drain

2pm - 2.30pm - Bowling For Soup

3pm - 3.50pm - Rival Schools (playing United By Fate in full)

4.15pm - 5pm - Nothing, Nowhere.

5.30pm - 6.30pm - 070 Shake

7pm - 8pm - 100 Gecs

Rise Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Total Chaos

12.55pm - 1.25pm - Plosivs

1.50pm - 2.20pm - Snapcase

2.50pm - 3.20pm - T.S.O.L.

3.50pm - 4.30pm - Enter Shikari

5pm - 5.40pm - Frank Tuner & The Sleeping Souls

6.10pm - 6.55pm - PUP

7.25pm - 8.25pm - Pennywise

8.55pm - 9.55pm - Mr. Bungle

Rebel Stage

1.15pm - 1.45pm - 1300cadoe

2.15pm - 2.45pm - Corey Feldman

3.15pm - 3.45pm - High Vis

4.10pm - 4.40pm - Spitalfield

5.05pm - 5.35pm - Steve Ignorant Band/ Crass

6pm - 6.45pm - Eshu Tune

7.15pm - 8pm - Sleep Token

8.30pm - 9.30pm - Insane Clown Pose

Sunday, 17 September

Riot Fest is set to go out with a bang as the huge line-up for the final day. Here's what to expect:

Riot Stage

12.05pm - 12.35pm - Hotline TNT

1.15pm - 1.45pm - Just Mustard

2.25pm - 2.55pm - Cults

3.35pm - 4.20pm - Ride

5.30pm - 6.30pm - The Dresden Dolls

7.40pm - 9.55pm - The Cure

Roots Stage

12.40pm - 1.10pm - Smoking Popes

1.50pm - 2.20pm - Nothing

3pm - 3.30pm - The Black Angels

4.25pm - 5.25pm - AFI

6.35pm - 7.35pm - The Mars Volta

Radical Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Free Throw

12.50pm - 1.20pm - Microwave

1.40pm - 2.30pm - Thursday

2.55pm - 3.40pm - Balance & Composure

4.05pm - 4.40pm - L.S. Dunes

5.15pm - 6pm - Finch

6.30pm - 7.30pm - The Used

Rise Stage

12.15pm - 12.45pm - Fade Em All

1.15pm - 1.45pm - Empire State Bastards

2.15pm - 3pm - Earth Crisis

3.30pm - 4.15pm - The Bronx

4.45pm - 5.45pm - Flogging Molly

6.30pm - 7.30pm - The Gaslight Anthem

Rebel Stage

12.40pm - 1.05pm - Through N' Through

2.05pm - 2.35pm - Future Nobodies

3.05pm - 3.45pm - Fleshwater

4.15pm - 5pm - H20

5.30pm - 6.30pm - Gorilla Biscuits (playing Start Today in full)

7pm - 7.45pm - Godspeed You! Black Emperor