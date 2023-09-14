Riot Fest lineup: what are the stage times and lineups for Chicago festival?
Riot Fest has confirmed the stage splits and set times for this weekend's event.
The 2023 edition of the festival will once again take place in Chicago. It will run from Friday, 15 September until Sunday, 17 September and will see the likes of Foo Fighters, The Postal Service and The Cure perform - along with many others.
But what are the timings for all the main stages? Here's all you need to know:
What is the stage times and lineup for Riot Fest 2023?
Friday, 15 September
The first day of Riot Fest is set to kick-off with a real bang. An incredible line-up of acts have been confirmed for throughout the day, here's all you need to know:
Riot Stage
- 12.50pm - 1.20pm - Olivia Jean
- 2.15pm - 3pm - Yard Act
- 3.55pm - 4.40pm - The Interupters
- 5.50pm - 6.50pm - The Breeders (playing Last Splash in full)
- 8pm - 10pm - Foo Fighters
Roots Stage
- 12.15pm - 12.45pm - Calva Louise
- 1.25pm - 2.10pm - Quasi
- 3.05pm - 3.50pm - Code Orange
- 4.45pm - 5.45pm - Quicksand (playing Slip in full)
- 6.55pm - 7.55pm - Turnstile
Radical Stage
- 12pm - 12.30pm - Young Culture
- 12.50pm - 1.20pm - Origami Angel
- 1.40pm - 2.10pm - Hawthorne Heights
- 2.30pm - 3pm - The Wrecks
- 3.30pm - 4.15pm - Silverstein
- 4.45pm - 5.30pm - Bayside
- 6pm - 7pm - Say Anything
Rise Stage
- 12pm - 12.30pm - The Aquadolls
- 12.50pm - 1.20pm - Pinkshift
- 1.50pm - 2.50pm - Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
- 3.20pm - 4.20pm -Kim Gordon
- 5pm - 6pm - Ani Difranco
- 7pm - 8pm - Tegan and Sara
Rebel Stage
- 12pm - 12.30pm - FEA
- 12.55pm - 1.25pm - The Bobby Lees
- 1.50pm - 2.20pm - Bearings
- 2.45pm - 3.15pm - OSO OSO
- 3.45pm - 4.15pm - Just Friends
- 4.50pm - 5.30pm - Screaming Females
- 6pm - 7pm - Braid (playing Frame & Canvas in full)
- 7.30pm - 8.15pm - Fake Names
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm - Sludgeworth
Saturday, 16 September
The good times will continue in Chicago on Saturday. Here's the stage times and jam packed line-up:
Riot Stage
- 12.10pm - 12.40pm - Pool Kids
- 1.20pm - 2.05pm - Warpaint
- 3pm - 3.45pm - White Reaper
- 4.40pm - 5.40pm - Head Automatica
- 6.50pm - 7.50pm - Death Cab for Cutie (playing Transatlanticism in full)
- 9pm - 10pm - The Postal Service (playing Give Up in full)
Roots Stage
- 12.45pm - 1.15pm - Enola Gay
- 2.10pm - 2.55pm - Jehnny Beth
- 3.50pm - 4.35pm - Viagra Boys
- 5.45pm - 6.45pm - Death Grips
- 7.55pm - 8.55pm - Queens of the Stone Age
Radical Stage
- 12.10pm - 12.40pm - Taylor Acorn
- 1pm - 1.30pm - Drain
- 2pm - 2.30pm - Bowling For Soup
- 3pm - 3.50pm - Rival Schools (playing United By Fate in full)
- 4.15pm - 5pm - Nothing, Nowhere.
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm - 070 Shake
- 7pm - 8pm - 100 Gecs
Rise Stage
- 12pm - 12.30pm - Total Chaos
- 12.55pm - 1.25pm - Plosivs
- 1.50pm - 2.20pm - Snapcase
- 2.50pm - 3.20pm - T.S.O.L.
- 3.50pm - 4.30pm - Enter Shikari
- 5pm - 5.40pm - Frank Tuner & The Sleeping Souls
- 6.10pm - 6.55pm - PUP
- 7.25pm - 8.25pm - Pennywise
- 8.55pm - 9.55pm - Mr. Bungle
Rebel Stage
- 1.15pm - 1.45pm - 1300cadoe
- 2.15pm - 2.45pm - Corey Feldman
- 3.15pm - 3.45pm - High Vis
- 4.10pm - 4.40pm - Spitalfield
- 5.05pm - 5.35pm - Steve Ignorant Band/ Crass
- 6pm - 6.45pm - Eshu Tune
- 7.15pm - 8pm - Sleep Token
- 8.30pm - 9.30pm - Insane Clown Pose
Sunday, 17 September
Riot Fest is set to go out with a bang as the huge line-up for the final day. Here's what to expect:
Riot Stage
- 12.05pm - 12.35pm - Hotline TNT
- 1.15pm - 1.45pm - Just Mustard
- 2.25pm - 2.55pm - Cults
- 3.35pm - 4.20pm - Ride
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm - The Dresden Dolls
- 7.40pm - 9.55pm - The Cure
Roots Stage
- 12.40pm - 1.10pm - Smoking Popes
- 1.50pm - 2.20pm - Nothing
- 3pm - 3.30pm - The Black Angels
- 4.25pm - 5.25pm - AFI
- 6.35pm - 7.35pm - The Mars Volta
Radical Stage
- 12pm - 12.30pm - Free Throw
- 12.50pm - 1.20pm - Microwave
- 1.40pm - 2.30pm - Thursday
- 2.55pm - 3.40pm - Balance & Composure
- 4.05pm - 4.40pm - L.S. Dunes
- 5.15pm - 6pm - Finch
- 6.30pm - 7.30pm - The Used
Rise Stage
- 12.15pm - 12.45pm - Fade Em All
- 1.15pm - 1.45pm - Empire State Bastards
- 2.15pm - 3pm - Earth Crisis
- 3.30pm - 4.15pm - The Bronx
- 4.45pm - 5.45pm - Flogging Molly
- 6.30pm - 7.30pm - The Gaslight Anthem
Rebel Stage
- 12.40pm - 1.05pm - Through N' Through
- 2.05pm - 2.35pm - Future Nobodies
- 3.05pm - 3.45pm - Fleshwater
- 4.15pm - 5pm - H20
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm - Gorilla Biscuits (playing Start Today in full)
- 7pm - 7.45pm - Godspeed You! Black Emperor
