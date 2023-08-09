Foo Fighters will bring their signature brand of rock and roll to Outside Lands in San Francisco this weekend.
The Dave Grohl fronted band will headline the festival in the Bay Area on Saturday. Lana Del Rey will also perform at the same time on the second stage - while Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Odesza and more are on the impressive lineup bill.
Outside Lands has issued a ticket warning for fans who are hoping to still get their hands on them. But when will Foo Fighters perform and what could the setlist be?
Here's all you need to know:
When is Foo Fighters set at Outside Lands?
The band will headline the festival on Saturday, 12 August. They will perform on the main stage - with Lana Del Rey on the Twin Peaks stage at the same time.
What time is the set and how long is it?
Foo Fighters' set will begin at 8.15pm and last until 9.55pm - the set is scheduled to last 1 hour 40 minutes.
What stage are Foo Fighters playing at Outside Lands?
The band will perform on the main stage - Lands End stage.
What is the potential setlist?
Foo Fighters are keeping their setlist for Outside Lands under wraps. The band however did perform at Wildlands Festival on Sunday, 6 August.
The songs performed by the band during the 1 hour 50 minute set were as follows, according to Setlist.fm:
- All My Life
- No Son of Mine
- The Pretender
- Walk
- Learn to Fly
- Times Like These
- Under You
- La Dee Da
- Breakout
- My Hero
- This Is a Call
- The Sky Is a Neighborhood
- Nothing at All
- Big Me
- Monkey Wrench
- Aurora
- Best of You
- Everlong
Can you get tickets?
General admission tickets for Outside Lands festival in 2023 have sold out. However GA+ day passes are available but start at $299 plus fees each.