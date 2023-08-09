Foo Fighters will bring their signature brand of rock and roll to Outside Lands in San Francisco this weekend.

Outside Lands has issued a ticket warning for fans who are hoping to still get their hands on them. But when will Foo Fighters perform and what could the setlist be?

Here's all you need to know:

When is Foo Fighters set at Outside Lands?

The band will headline the festival on Saturday, 12 August. They will perform on the main stage - with Lana Del Rey on the Twin Peaks stage at the same time.

What time is the set and how long is it?

Foo Fighters' set will begin at 8.15pm and last until 9.55pm - the set is scheduled to last 1 hour 40 minutes.

What stage are Foo Fighters playing at Outside Lands?

The band will perform on the main stage - Lands End stage.

What is the potential setlist?

Foo Fighters are keeping their setlist for Outside Lands under wraps. The band however did perform at Wildlands Festival on Sunday, 6 August.

The songs performed by the band during the 1 hour 50 minute set were as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

All My Life

No Son of Mine

The Pretender

Walk

Learn to Fly

Times Like These

Under You

La Dee Da

Breakout

My Hero

This Is a Call

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Nothing at All

Big Me

Monkey Wrench

Aurora

Best of You

Everlong

Can you get tickets?