Robbie Williams has announced a UK mini-tour to coincide with the release of his upcoming album Britpop.

Robbie will be taking to the stage for a series of intimate shows next year, right before he releases his 13th studio album Britpop. The Angels singer will only be visiting four locations on the mini-tour, with Robbie swapping stadiums for smaller venues.

He will perform Britpop in full during the shows, as well as his hit debut album Life Thru A Lens. The tour will coincide with Britpop’s release date on February 6.

The album was previously set to be released on October 10, but was reportedly pushed back due to scheduling issues. Other reports suggest that the date was moved to avoid a chart battle with Taylor Swift, as Robbie seeks his record-breaking 16th number one album, surpassing the record set by The Beatles.

Speaking about his upcoming record, Williams said: “I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995.

“It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British music. I’ve worked with some of my heroes on this album; it’s raw, there are more guitars and it’s an album that’s even more upbeat and anthemic than usual. There’s some ‘Brit’ in there and there’s certainly some ‘pop’ too – I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear this album.”

Robbie Williams UK tour 2026 - how to get tickets

The dates for Robbie Williams’s UK tour in 2026 are:

February 4 - Glasgow Barrowlands

February 6 - Liverpool Olympia

February 8 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

February 9 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Fans who are wanting to snap up tickets to the show through the tour’s presale can gain early access if they pre-order Britpop from robbiewilliams.com by 11.59pm on November 26th. There is also an option to sign up to the presale access with no purchase necessary. You can also register for VIP hospitality tickets on markbutler.co.uk.