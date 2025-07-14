Robbie Williams has opened up about his parents’ health battles with dementia and Parkinson’s | Getty Images

Music superstar Robbie Williams has spoken candidly for the first time about the impact of dementia and Parkinson’s on his elderly parents.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Angels hitmaker heartbreakingly said that his mum Janet, 84, no longer recognises him during a recent concert on his Britpop Tour in Germany.

Robbie said: "My mother has dementia and she doesn't know who I am any more. She doesn't know where she is any more."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Take That singer also discussed how his father Peter, who is also a singer, is suffering from Parkinson's disease while his mother-in-law's health is faltering too.

Robbie said: "My dad has Parkinson's and he can't leave the house. He used to sing with me every night on stage, he would come out, steal the show and be charming and then wander backstage for a glass of red wine. Now he can't leave the house.

"My mother-in-law, who I absolutely worship and adore, has three illnesses. She's got lupus, Parkinson's and cancer. She is the most courageous lady and she is fighting, fighting, fighting."

He added: "It's a strange place to be, this place we find ourselves, 51 years old, it's very strange to be the grown-up. I'm not ready for it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie has previously discussed his mother's battle with dementia and accepted that the day would arrive when she no longer recognised him.

He said: "I'm in a different part of my life right now."

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that Robbie had been nominated for a knighthood for his services to music and charity. The Rock DJ singer is level with The Beatles on 15 chart-topping albums in the UK and has also won a record-breaking 18 BRIT Awards during his career. Williams was also responsible for the creation of the Soccer Aid charity football match in 2006, which has raised £106 million for UNICEF.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills is among those backing Robbie to be knighted. He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I think Robbie should be knighted, 100 per cent. For his contribution to music alone. Let's not forget, he's the most decorated BRITS winner in history. I think we should celebrate and acknowledge how much joy he has brought.

"He deserves it. Not only for his contribution to music, but also for fighting his demons in the public eye and coming out the other side. He should be acknowledged for his honesty and bravery. He really is a role model."