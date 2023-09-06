Elton John is expected to guest on the new album

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rolling Stones have held an event in London to reveal information about their first studio album of original music since 2005.

Hackney Diamonds will be released on 20 October, and mark their first original song collection release in 18 years, and their first since Charlie Watts, the group's longtime drummer, passed away in August 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group's most recent studio album, Blue & Lonesome, was released in 2016 and received critical acclaim and performed well on the charts - but featured blues covers. The band's most recent studio album of original material was 2005's A Bigger Bang, which included tracks like 'Rough Justice' and 'Streets of Love.'

The new record will feature appearances from original member Bill Wyman, singing superstar Lady Gaga and their late drummer Charlie Watts.

Speaking at the highly anticipated launch event at the Hackney Empire in east London, hosted by US talk show host Jimmy Fallon, guitarist Keith Richards said: “Ever since Charlie is gone it’s different, he’s number four.

An advertisement for the "Hackney Diamonds Glass Repair" company in a copy of the Hackney Gazette local free newspaper on 23 August 2023 (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“He’s missing, of course he’s missed incredibly, but thanks to Charlie we have Steve Jordan [the drummer] who was his recommendation if anything should happen to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s been a friend of ours so he was a natural progression, it would have been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing.”

New music had previously been teased online and in an advert in the Hackney Gazette, which appeared to be for a fictional glass repair business and made reference to several previous Stones hits.

The advert included a website and a phone number, which when called, responded with the automated message: “Welcome to Hackney Diamonds, specialists in glass repair: Don’t get angry, get it fixed. Opening early September, Mare Street, E8. Register for a call at hackneydiamonds.com. Come on then.”

What is the tracklist?

Frontman Sir Mick Jagger said there are 12 tracks on the album and, while most feature Jordan, there are two tracks recorded in 2019 with Watts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lady Gaga will also make a guest appearance, with Ronnie Wood saying: “Lady Gaga sings really sweet on [album track] Sweet Sound Of Heaven.”

Original band member Wyman, who was the bassist for the band from 1962 to 1993, features on one of the tracks. Wyman was part of the band’s first stable line-up and performed on their first 19 albums. Sir Mick said: “We asked Bill to come in and do one track so we have the original line-up on one track.”

The band unveiled the first single from the album, Angry, and premiered the video for the track, which features US actress Sydney Sweeney, best known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

While the running order for the new record is yet to be confirmed, shortly after the newspaper advertisement implying the album's release, the following songs were registered to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers under the names of Jagger–Richards, with some tracks co-written by Andrew Watt.