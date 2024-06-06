Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boyzone member Ronan Keating has announced he is set to step down as breakfast host for Magic Radio after seven years in the role.

Having joined the station in 1997 and keeping listeners entertained alongside co-host Harriet Scott, Keating is set to present his last show on July 31 2024, noting during his announcement that “It’s been very difficult for me to come to this conclusion, and to make this decision.”

“I came on board as you know (Harriet) for a year, maybe two, and I’ve loved the job so much that I’ve stayed here for seven. We’ve had an amazing time and we’ve been through some incredibly emotional times with people at home. Those two years that the world changed.”

“And getting back to being with my family – you know, doing school runs and those things that I’ve missed out on. Waking up with my wife in the morning. I know it sounds ridiculous but it’s really important and I’ve missed that.”

“It was an honour to be able to be in people’s homes and communicate with them like we did,” Keating concluded.

The move comes as the singer looks to get back into the swing of writing, performing and touring music, stating that he was looking “forward to reconnecting with what I did before this – getting back to my music and touring.”

Ronan Keating, pictured here with Magic Radio breakfast show co-host Harriet Scott, is set to leave his hosting role after seven years to focus once again on his music career (Credit: Getty Images)

“I’m not leaving the Magic Radio family, just Magic Breakfast, for me it’s time for me to go. A massive thank you to everybody for the love you’ve shown me, the love you’ve shown this show for the last seven years. It’s been incredible.”

Rachel Mallender, content director at Magic Radio, said, "Ronan is a brilliant broadcaster, and after seven years of early mornings entertaining millions across the nation, he has certainly earned a well-deserved lie-in!

"While he will be popping up on the station, it's only right that we give him a good send-off on Magic Radio Breakfast, which has been his home since he joined. Do listen in across the summer as we say farewell."