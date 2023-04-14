Sabaton are joined by Babymetal and Lordi on the UK arena tour

Swedish heavy metal gianst Sabaton will kick off their UK tour this weekend.

The rockers are bringing their Tour to End All Tours to our shores over the next five days. It will see the band playing some of the biggest arenas across the country.

Sabaton will be joined by two support acts - including a former Eurovision winner - on the run of shows. It comes following the conclusion of the band’s The Great Tour of Sweden II earlier in 2023.

The band will be playing shows in Leeds, London, Cardiff and Glasgow. Here is all you need to know:

What is Sabaton’s UK tour setlist?

The Swedish heavy metal giants will kick off their UK tour in Leeds on Friday (14 April). But what songs can you expect to hear during the shows?

The band recently finished their The Great Tour of Sweden II in February. The final show was at Sparbanken Skåne Arena, Lund on 25 February and they played the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:

The Lion From the North (Swedish)

Gott mit uns (Swedish)

Bismarck

The Red Baron

Dreadnought

The Last Stand

Soldier of Heaven

The Attack of the Dead Men

Stormtroopers

Interlude

Carolus Rex (Swedish)

The Carolean’s Prayer (Swedish)

1648 (Swedish)

A Lifetime of War (Swedish)

Primo Victoria

Christmas Truce

Swedish Pagans

Highway to Hell (AC/DC cover)

To Hell and Back

Dead Soldier’s Waltz

Masters of the World

The set lasted 2 hours and began at 8.30pm in Lund.

Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton. Picture: HATIM KAGHAT/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

When and where will Sabaton play in Leeds?

The Swedish metal giants will kick off their huge UK arena tour in Leeds on Friday (14 April). It is the first of a run of shows which will take them to some of the most iconic venues in the country.

The band will play the First Direct Arena in Leeds. The full address is: Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY.

Doors will open at 6pm and the concert will start at 7pm, according to the venue’s website. Before Sabaton take to the stage there will be two support acts.

When do Sabaton play Wembley?

The band will be playing Wembley Arena, next door to the iconic sporting venue, on Saturday (15 April). The doors are scheduled to open at 6pm, according to the venue’s website.

It is expected to finish around 11pm.

Can you get tickets for the tour?

Ticketmaster is showing that a number of tickets are available for the first show on the tour in First Direct Arena, Leeds. The premium packages are limited, according to the website.

There is low availablity for the concerts at Wembley and in Cardiff. Tickets are available for Glasgow.

Who are the support acts?

Lordi, who won Eurovision for Finland in the 2000s, will open the shows on the UK tour. The band rose to fame with their hit single Would You Love a Monsterman? in 2002.

But the band hit the big time with their performance at Eurovision in 2006, which they won with their song Hard Rock Hallelujah.

Japanese metal band Babymetal are the second opening act. The band are none for mixing elements of J-pop and japanese idol culture with heavy metal.

What are the dates on the UK tour?

Sabaton - as well as special guests Babymetal and Lordi - will begin the UK tour in Leeds and end it in Glasgow next week. The full list of dates are: