Sabrina Carpenter shocked fans when she announced a brand new album to be released this summer - but the surprise album isn’t the only thing that has fans talking...

The Espresso singer, 26, took to social media to share with her fans that her new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’ will be released on August 29. Fans were taken by surprise after a whirlwind year for Sabrina that saw her top the charts across the world with her breakthrough album Short ‘n’ Sweet.

But it was the album artwork that caused the biggest controversy with fans. The photograph, which shows Sabrina on all fours as what looks like a man standing off to the side tugs at her hair, has split the fandom.

Some have branded the album cover “degrading” and “weird”. One fan said: “I'm not buying those covers, babe I'm sorry.” Another said: “Sabrina Carpenter's new album cover is just eewww....why is being male centered an aesthetic now? So weird honestly no creative direction just men and sex.”

Another angry social media user said: “Why would Sabrina Carpenter choose such an image for her album cover? It’s so degrading and sends such an irresponsible message to her young fanbase!”

However, Sabrina’s fans have leapt to her defence, saying that the star’s new album artwork is “satirical”. One person said: “I’m seeing a lot of discourse about Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover… for those of you who may lack critical thinking skills, the cover is clearly satirical with a deeper meaning, portraying how the public views her, believing she is just for the male gaze.”

Another fan added that the controversial cover may be a marketing ploy, saying: “Capitalizing on her star while it’s still burning its brightest with an album cover designed to keep the discourse going all summer long until its release.”

Sabrina, who is set to bag her fourth UK number one single with her latest release ‘Manchild’, has become famed for her innuendo-laden songs and raunchy performances, including one at the pre-watershed Brit Awards earlier this year which prompted more than 800 complaints to Ofcom. Throughout the Short ‘n’ Sweet world tour, Sabrina has also regularly mimed sexual positions during her performance of the song Juno, with clips of the moment going viral on social media.

While Sabrina’s sexualised persona is nothing new to fans of her music, there is still concern that her new album cover may still be misconstrued by some. A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “I understand that Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover is supposed to be a satirical/tongue in cheek way to highlight how poorly women are treated by men in society but the men who are going to see and engage with it are too stupid and porn pilled to extract that nuance from it.”