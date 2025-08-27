Sacramentum took to social media to share the tragic news of the passing of Nisse Karlén to suicide.

Nisse Karlén, the founding member of Swedish death metal band Sacramentum, has died to suicide at the age of 50. The band posted a tribute to Nisse on Instagram and wrote: “With deep sorrow, we share the heartbreaking news that our dear friend, band member, and one of the founders of Sacramentum, Nisse Karlén, has passed away.

“He chose to leave this world due to struggles with mental health.

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for his family, friends, and bandmates as we come to terms with this loss.

“Thank you for everything, Nisse. You will always be with us.

“Suicide is never to be glorified.”

The band then shared details of helplines for people dealing with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts.

In response to the tragic news, one fan wrote: “This is just devastating. I met him a few years back and he was such a gentle and kind person, even despite having a beard full of fake blood from the performance that evening. He was a bright soul and an amazing artist. Nisse will be missed by many. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. 🖤”

Another fan said: “Nisse will always be remembered for the charisma and enthusiasm he shared on stage. I will never forget the 3 times I was fortunate to catch Sacramentum live. Each time, he was mesmerizing and loved his energy. It was always genuine.

“Suicide is never the answer. If you are ever feeling alone or need to vent, feel free to send me a DM. Someone out there is always willing to listen. RIP Nisse, you will be forever missed and remembered. Your voice and music will live on. ♾️🖤🤘.”

One other fan took to their own Instagram account and wrote: “Still in complete shock and disbelief, Sacramentum are one of my top 3 favorite bands ever and Far Away from the Sun is one of if not my favorite album of all time. Unfortunately I had never got the opportunity to see them live. Thanks for the fantastic music, Nisse.”

According to Metal Insider, “Formed in 1990 as Tumulus, Sacramentum influenced extreme music with their black/death style. Karlén was there from the beginning, first on guitar before moving to bass and vocals. The band’s initial run lasted just over a decade, closing with their third and final full-length, Thy Black Destiny (1999).”

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.