Shaun Ryder Reunited with Lost Beagle Malcolm after Vanishing in the Peak District
Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder has been reunited with his beloved beagle, Malcolm, after the dog went missing on April 29 2024.
Malcolm vanished while being walked by Ryder and his wife Joanne in the Peak District when the dog vanished close to the crash site of a B29 U.S. Air Force bomber, leading the “Kinky Afro” singer to put out an “emergency” appeal to find him.
But thanks to the efforts of mountain rescue teams and fans scouring a remote area near Glossop, Derbyshire where Malcolm was last seen, 48 hours later the beagle was found and reunited with its owners thanks to the work of the charity Drone to Home.
On their website, Drone to Home stated they were “created out of a necessity to help more people find their beloved dogs. At the start, it was just Phil and his drone searching areas where the owners had told him the dog had been last sighted.”
“As he began finding more and more missing dogs word soon spread that his skills and experience in reuniting missing dogs was a much-needed peace of mind for thousands of people in the community.”
A spokesperson from Drone To Home team they were thrilled to help bring Malcolm back to his doting owners: “So pleased we could help reunite this handsome fella. The family are immensely grateful as you can imagine.”
“MALCOLM IS HOME!! A massive THANK YOU to The Glossop Mountain Rescue Team and Drone to Home for finding him”, Ryder wrote on social media after the reunion. “Also, thanks to everyone that posted comments with helpful info, links and kind words, all much appreciated.”
